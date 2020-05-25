WWE plans to have "fans" present on Raw and SmackDown | Newsdio

WWE has decided to change its stance on having fighters in the crowd during television recordings.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the USA. USA Forcing WWE to move its television events to the Performance Center in Orlando, the company decided to keep it in a closed set with no fans or fighters in the audience. On the other hand, AEW has had some fighters at ringside to make noise by cheering or booing talent to make it feel more authentic like a normal broadcast.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select He reported Monday that various talents from the development were told that they will be needed in the audience for the WWE Raw and Smackdown recordings.

WWE sent an internal memo stating that many of the "audience members" would intentionally stay off camera. It was mentioned that they will be there to help create an environment that better fits the WWE brand.

It was noted that the talent to be used as audience members was screened by off-site doctors this morning. They were then sent to the Performance Center on a bus for TV recordings.

Talent was prohibited from driving to PC WWE themselves. Instead, they will be taken back to their vehicles.

Additionally, according to the report, Dominik Dijakovic, Chelsea Green, Shotzi Blackheart, Jessamyn Duke and other NXT TV talents are present. As of this writing, it is still unknown who will actually be used as a member of the audience.

Dio Maddin had also alluded to this change that happened during a Twitch broadcast over the weekend.