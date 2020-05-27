You can get a new and unlocked iPhone XS Max from just $ 700 on Woot

If you’re looking for a new iPhone, checking prices on the Apple site might not fill you with joy. While the iPhone SE offers an affordable option, it doesn’t have all the features of its edge-to-edge counterparts.

Fortunately, this limited-time sale on Woot offers the recent iPhone XS Max for just $ 699.99. Unlike many Woot offerings, these devices are offered brand new with a 1-year Apple warranty, so the only thing you’re missing out on is paying the full price. Considering today’s Woot prices are as much as $ 200 less than a restored model At Apple, it would be prudent not to broadcast these agreements.

Limited time sale Limited time sale These 64GB, 256GB, or 512GB devices are fully unlocked and are offered brand new with a 1-year Apple warranty. The iPhone XS Max features a 6.5-inch Super Retina OLED display, Aion Bionic chip, Face ID, 12MP dual camera system, and more. From $ 700

Introduced in 2018, the iPhone XS Max features a 6.5-inch Super Retina edge-to-edge OLED display with Face ID, stainless steel and glass construction, and A12 Bionic processor. It has a dual rear camera set up for portrait mode photography and a TrueDepth front camera and sensor array for portrait selfies and Animoji as well. We put the iPhone XS Max to the test and praise the improved camera and fast performance.

You can choose from 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities in the space gray, gold, and silver colors on offer. Offers are valid for today only or while supplies last, so be sure to act fast to avoid losing the phone you want.

Woot charges $ 6 per order per shipment, although you can hook free shipping there by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before paying. If you have never been a Prime member before, you can start a 30-day free trial Get free shipping on Woot and Amzon, along with access to all Prime benefits like Prime video streaming service, exclusive member discounts, and more.