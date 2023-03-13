- Kit Harington was born in London, England, on December 26, 1986.
- He is an English actor and producer.
- His full name is Christopher Catesby Harington, but he goes by Kit.
- Harington is best known for playing Jon Snow on the hit TV series Game of Thrones.
- He studied drama at the Central School of Speech and Drama in London.
- Harington has appeared in several stage productions, including War Horse and Doctor Faustus.
- He has starred in several films, including Pompeii and The Death & Life of John F. Donovan.
- Harington married his Game of Thrones co-star, Rose Leslie, in 2018. Green Lantern Series was one of his best Movies.
- He has been open about his mental health struggles and sought treatment for anxiety and stress.
- Harington is an ambassador for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and has spoken out about the importance of conservation efforts.
