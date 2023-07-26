With New Year’s resolutions in full swing, many people are contemplating getting best gyms in Newtown. However, joining a gym is a big commitment, so it’s important to think through a few key factors beforehand. Don’t just blindly sign up for the trendy new fitness spot in town. Consider these three vital aspects first to ensure you choose the right gym for your needs.

Location, Location, Location

The convenience of a gym’s location should be one of the main deciding factors. Look for gyms close to either your home or workplace to make it as easy as possible to incorporate workouts into your regular routine. You don’t want to have to go too far out of your way to get to the gym, especially after a long day when motivation may be low. Having a short commute to the gym increases the likelihood that you will actually use the membership regularly.

Also consider what other destinations are close by. For example, having grocery stores or healthy restaurants nearby makes it easier to maintain diet and nutrition goals along with your exercise regime. You may also want to find a gym close to your home if you plan to go work out during a lunch break. Weigh commuting time against gym amenities when considering locations.

What’s Included in the Membership?

Not all gym memberships are created equal. Be sure to find out exactly what is included in a prospective gym’s monthly fees. Most gyms offer different tiers of membership at different price points. For example, a base membership may include just the basic workout equipment and classes, while higher tiers add on amenities like pool access, golf simulators, specialty fitness classes, massage chairs, etc.

Figure out which features you will actually use before selecting a membership tier. For instance, paying more for pool access would not be worth it if you never swim. On the other hand, a pricier membership could make sense if you plan to use additional amenities like childcare. Also ask about any fees beyond the monthly cost, such as one-time initiation or annual fees.

Cleanliness and Equipment Quality

ADVERTISEMENT

No one wants to work out in a dirty, unkempt gym with worn-out equipment. When touring a gym, look at not just the availability of equipment and amenities but also their general cleanliness and condition. Are the exercise machines well-maintained? Are floor and mats wiped down? Are hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes readily available? A clean space shows the gym values its customers’ health and safety. Highly trafficked locations naturally require more frequent cleaning.

Also, test out the equipment and classes. Make sure the available cardio machines, weights, and other gear properly work and suit your exercise preferences. Fitness classes should match your ability level. If anything seems run down, dated, or subpar, it may be better to consider other gym options. You want access to the best amenities for your budget.

Joining a new gym can kickstart healthy habits in the New Year, as long as you take the time to properly evaluate multiple facilities. Don’t just default to the trendiest or cheapest option. Considering location, membership inclusions, and cleanliness will help ensure you select a gym that best fits your needs and routine. Then you can look forward to making 2023 your fittest year yet!