Corpus Christi, TX is a coastal city that is in the Southern part of the state of Texas in the United States. The largest city in the Southern county of Nueces, it is only around 2 hours east of San Antonio, making it a good place to live if you commute to the city once a week and still want to enjoy the coastal living lifestyle.

However, when comparing where to move, we have found an even better option for those looking to relocate to Texas – Round Rock. Consider browsing homes for sale in Round Rock TX vs. corpus Christi for your next move. Round Rock is a city in Williamson County with a population of just under 100,000 people – the perfect size for those who want the amenities and attractions without having the huge hustle and bustle of city life. With a suburban feel that still contains must-have amenities, directional opportunities, outdoor spaces, and attractions, you can enjoy the best of both worlds in this fun suburb.

Let’s visit the site and see a few reasons why you should move to Round Rock instead of Corpus Christi for your next endeavor.

4 benefits of looking at homes for sale in Round Rock, TX vs. Corpus Christi

Lots of outdoor areas

One of the main reasons to move to Round Rock, TX instead of Corpus Christi is because of recreational options and outdoor spaces. If you have children, they can enjoy playing in one of the many parks. If you enjoy exercising before or after work, you can enjoy one of the many parks and walking trails for your morning jog or walk. If you want to make friends on the weekends, you can join a pickup sports league in one of the sports fields near your house.

Fast-growing economy

One of the main benefits of looking at homes for sale in Round Rock, TX is that you can enjoy a fast-flowing economy. This suburban city has one of the fastest-growing incomes and economic levels out of anywhere in the United States, making it a good idea for young professionals who want to build a startup, get hired by a corporate center, or build their business.

Close to Austin

The next reason to look at homes for sale in Round Rock, TX is that it has close proximity to the city of Austin. If you enjoy going into the city once every few days or on the weekends, you can get to Austin in just 20 miles – equivalent to 20 minutes. Avoid sitting in traffic for hours to get to the nearest city and simply hop in your car or take the public transportation to the eclectic and vibrant city of Austin, TX.

Great school system

The last reason to look at homes for sale in Round Rock, TX is that you can rest assured you are sending your kids to get the best schools in the nation. Compared to Corpus Christi, the Round Rock School District has some of the best schools in the country.

Conclusion

Debating Round Rock vs. Corpus Christi for your next move? We recommend checking out homes for sale in Round Rock, TX to enjoy outdoor rec opportunities, a booming economy, and a great school system.