In a market with a sea full of different products, differentiating your products from your competitors has become a needful thing for companies.

Well-designed print labels give you an edge against your competitors. To get the most of your design, hire a professional designer.

Causing your brand to stand out on the shelf is not an easy process. Create a strong identity through your print label to instantly draw customers to your products using these design tips on how to print labels:

Make a good research

Conduct thorough research on your target audience; their age, education, background, tastes, and preferences. After you exhaust the research on your target customers, research the print labels of your competing products or brand to ensure you don’t print labels close to that of your competitors.

Find out the product peculiarities and company.

Use your consumer search history to find information on distinctive elements to add a personal touch to your print label design. Find out whether there is a pre-existing logo design; is the product a standalone or part of a product line?

Choose the right color for your print labels.

Choosing the right color for your print label is dependent on factors such as the type of product, your target market, and the colors used by competing brands. Nonetheless, colors have a physiological effect on consumers. Therefore, choosing the right one for your print labels is paramount!

Hierarchy and information.

Designing your print labels online does not only mean presenting an eye-catching design, the information provided to the final consumer is as crucial as the design. The company logo, name of the product, and slogan must have a greater emphasis on the print labels. Other information you want to be placed is dependent on you, however, for some print labels, there are some rules that need to be followed to be compliant with the law.

Choose the right font size and type.

A print label displays a lot of information on it. Therefore, choosing the right typography is crucial. Use a typeface that is in line with the product and is not too complex. You can also opt to use a customized handprint label rather than relying on a pre-existing font. The advantage of this is that you can create a unique print label.

Why product label design is important

There are a variety of reasons why product label design is crucial for your business:

In a market where your product is competing for attention from consumers, uniquely designing your product label causes your product to stand out. Undecided customers can purchase your product based on your product label design.

Although your product may be useful to the consumers, that’s not enough to generate sales and maximize profits. You need to add more effort by designing your print labels

as it not only helps your product to stand out but also to be differentiated from your competitors. This differentiation enables you to create a unique brand image.

Consider the Product’s Container

When designing, it’s important to put into consideration the right dimension of your print labels in relation to the product container.

This helps you print labels that fit perfectly to your product. Also, having the product container in perspective helps you determine where to print labels and their placement on the container.

Consider Color and Texture

The color and texture of the material play a major factor in the overall design of your print labels.

The texture of the print labels affects the appearance of the colors used. For example, using a print label with a glossy finish reflects light back to the label causing it to appear lighter. A rough-textured label absorbs light thus causing your print label to appear warmer.

It is, therefore, important to put such considerations in check in the design process of your print labels.

Design to Make the Company Name Stand Out

The name of your company must have a greater emphasis on your print labels. One should be able to tell your company name at a distance.

This helps boost your brand identity as customers affiliate easily with your product.

White space

To improve the legibility of your print labels consider leaving white spaces in your design.

It also gives your print labels a polished finished look as your information is well presented.

Use customized Die-Cut label shapes

The use of customized die-cut labels has long lent a helping hand in the boosting of a company’s brand image.

One of the advantages of using a customized die-cut label is that it can be uniquely designed into different shapes and sizes to create an outstanding print label that stands out from the crowd.

What are some of the designs you’ve implemented on your print labels? Let us know in the comment section below.