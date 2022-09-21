Introduction

To succeed in business, whether you’re an entrepreneur or an executive, there are some things that need to be addressed. You have to understand what it takes to be successful, and how to make that happen for yourself. I’ve been in the corporate world for over 30 years and have seen hundreds of people come and go — both as clients and colleagues. Some were able to do it, while others fell short of their goals. In this article I’ll share some insights on how we can all reach success together through six secrets:

Being in change is the same as being in control.

You’re in control of your actions.

Ask for help.

Don’t be afraid to change.*

You don’t have to do it all.

You don’t have to do it alone!

It can be tempting, especially in the early days of your career, to believe that you are responsible for everything. You may feel like everything is on your shoulders and that no one else can help or even understand what you’re going through. This is not true! While it’s important to show initiative and take responsibility when possible, there are times when asking for help is necessary.

In fact, if we look at our most successful executives today—people like Sheryl Sandberg at Facebook and Jeff Weiner at LinkedIn—they all share a common trait: They ask for advice from their peers and mentors whenever they need it. They don’t see asking for help as defeatist or weak; instead, they understand that seeking advice from others allows them to make better decisions faster which ultimately benefits their company as well as themselves personally because they’re able to focus on what they do best while utilizing the expertise of others in areas where they might be lacking (such as managing employees effectively).

You don’t have to know it all.

You don’t have to know it all.

That’s a hard lesson for many people to learn, especially those who are used to being the smartest person in the room. But as an executive (and especially if you’re a CEO), there will be times when no matter how hard you try, you can’t get your arms around every little thing about the markets and customers that impact your business. It doesn’t mean that you’re stupid or not smart enough; it just means that there are some things that will always elude us because of their complexity or sheer number.

You might think of this as a downside—but I actually see it as an advantage! We can’t know everything about every subject because there are simply too many subjects out there: politics, economics, sports teams, nutrition science—even just one topic like fashion is too broad for any one person’s expertise. And why should we expect ourselves to know everything? The more we try to gather knowledge on our own terms (and often in isolation), the less likely we’ll be able invoke real innovation at work—and innovation is what makes companies thrive in today’s digital economy!

Chasing perfection will only lead to disaster.

It’s a mistake to think that perfection is attainable. In fact, that very idea should make you laugh! Perfection is an idealized concept that exists only in theory. It’s a moving target and one that can never be reached because it’s constantly changing. Setting your sights on this unattainable goal will only hold you back from reaching your true potential—you’ll spend so much time worrying about whether or not you’re perfect that there won’t be enough time left over to actually do anything. Instead of chasing perfection, focus on doing good work and getting better at the things you love doing.

No one is perfect, so don’t try to be! The best thing anyone can do is learn how to accept their mistakes while trying their best every day instead of being stressed out about some made-up standard of perfection.

If something is meant to be, it’s up to me.

We’ve all heard that you should do everything yourself and not rely on others. That’s true—to an extent. You don’t need to be able to do everything yourself (and you’ll probably never have time to), but it is important that when you need help, you’re able to find it. If a task is going beyond your scope of knowledge or ability, don’t try and figure it out alone; ask for help!

When we have the right support around us, we often find ourselves with more time on our hands—time we can use to focus on what we do best and move the business forward. It’s amazing how much easier difficult tasks become when someone else has already done them in the past!

The idea behind this principle is simple: if something is meant to be, then there’s no reason why everyone else should care about it as much as I do anyway!

It’s a people business world.

It’s a people business world.

People are the most important asset of any business, and you need to surround yourself with the right ones. You can have all the money in the world, but if you don’t have good people working for you or on your team, your success will be limited at best.

The more people you can get on board, the better.

The key to success is to surround yourself with other successful individuals who also want to make their mark in this world and achieve their goals as well. The more people on board with similar goals, ideas and values as yours (and not just an employee), then the easier it will be for everyone involved to achieve those goals because now instead of being just one person trying something new out there alone without any help from others who share similar interests like yourself; now there are two or three or even ten such persons working together towards achieving common purpose which increases chances of success exponentially!

To succeed in business you need to know who has the answers and how to get there.

In business, you need to know who has the answers and how to get there. Don’t assume you already have all of the information you need. Don’t be afraid to ask questions and ask for help when needed. Be open to feedback because that’s how we learn! In fact, the most successful business leaders utilize professional services like executive coaching for guidance.

Conclusion

We hope we’ve given you some great insights into how to be successful in your career. If you take the time to understand the people around you, then it’s likely that they’ll help you out when things get tough. We want to leave you with one last piece of advice: don’t forget that it’s not all about you! The world is full of talented people who deserve a chance at success just like anyone else does. So go out there and give them what they need—and let us know how it goes for ya 🙂