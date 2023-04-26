Decorating your home can be a fun and exciting project, but it’s easy to make mistakes that can result in a less-than-perfect result.

Whether you’re a first-time decorator or a seasoned pro, there are inevitable home decorating mistakes that you should avoid at all costs.

Here are eight of the most common mistakes and some tips on how to avoid them.

Ignoring the Importance of Lighting

One of the most important aspects of home decorating is lighting. A poorly lit room can feel dingy and uninviting, while a well-lit room can be warm and welcoming.

When planning your home decor, consider the natural light sources in each room and the types of light fixtures you’ll need to achieve the desired effect. Be sure to use a combination of ambient, task, and accent lighting to create a layered and dynamic look.

Neglecting the Power of Color

Color is another important element of home decorating. Choosing the right color scheme can make a huge difference in the overall feel of a room. Be sure to consider the mood you want to create when selecting colors.

It’s important to note how they’ll also interact with the lighting in the space. You don’t have to stick with neutrals but be mindful of how bold or bright colors will impact the room’s overall vibe.

Overcrowding the Space

One of the biggest decorating mistakes you can make is to overcrowd a room with too much furniture and decor. Not only can this make the space feel cluttered and overwhelming, but it can also make it challenging to navigate and use.

Instead, focus on creating key focal points and leaving plenty of breathing room around them. You can always add more decor later if the space feels too sparse.

Not Paying Attention to Scale

Scale and proportion are other important considerations when decorating your home. Choosing pieces that are too large or too small for the space can throw off the room’s overall balance.

Be sure to take accurate measurements before purchasing furniture and decor and consider the proportions of each piece about the rest of the space.

Forgetting About Functionality

While aesthetics are certainly important in home decorating, it’s also important to consider functionality. Consider how you’ll use each room and choose furniture that will meet those needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, if you’re decorating a home office, you’ll want to prioritize comfort and productivity over purely aesthetic considerations.

Ignoring the Use of Textures

Texture is an often overlooked but crucial element of home decorating. Adding a variety of textures can instantly make a room feel more inviting and comfortable.

Upgrade your home decor with an elm side table or consider using plush rugs, cozy throws, and textured pillows to create a warm and inviting space.

Trying to Be Too Trendy

While jumping on the latest decorating trends you see on Pinterest can be tempting, it’s important to remember that trends come and go.

If you invest too heavily in a trendy aesthetic, you may need to redecorate sooner than you’d like. Instead, focus on timeless and classic pieces that will stand the test of time.