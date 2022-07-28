If you are a parent to a newborn, welcome to parenthood! You may have heard how scary parenthood is, but when you hold your little infant in your arms, all the negative emotions and feelings vanish. All you wish to do is provide your child with the best versions of any and everything your child might need.

Although your kid needs several baby care and nursing items that you can choose easily, you must be careful while buying expensive baby gear. There are many variations present in the market for baby gears that might cause confusion.

I can not write a step-to-step guide for every baby gear you will need, but I can guide you regarding baby strollers. As an employee of a baby stroller-making company, I know the features you should look for in baby strollers.

First Of All, You Do Not Need High-Tech Baby Strollers.

We live in the era of capitalism, where we automatically believe that a high price means the best quality product or service. This is not true. Even the most expensive strollers will be used for the same purpose as a regular-priced stroller: safely carrying and walking a baby around. So there is no point in going for a flashy and high-tech baby stroller when in reality, you won't even be using those high-end features.

Your Baby Stroller Should Have The Following Features:

A canopy.

While you’re checking out different models in the store, pay close attention to any odd or peculiar sounds that the canopy makes while opening and closing. As the youngsters like to say, a weak canopy is a “red flag”.

A basket or another storage compartment.

You will be using that storage compartment more than you know. A storage compartment is appreciable whether to store baby essentials or your own stuff.

An easy-to-grip handlebar.

Your handlebar should have an easy grip. A height adjustable handlebar will make pushing the stroller more effortless for you, especially if you and your partner or your baby’s caretaker do not have the same height.

Brakes and locks.

It is imperative that your stroller has a strong brake and lock system. Some strollers have brakes and locks adjustable from the handle, while the others lock from the wheel. Go for whatever suits you better.

Strong strap system.

Your child’s bone structure is constantly developing until they’re two years old. This means that your child’s bones are sensitive, and any sudden movements can cause serious injury. This is why it is crucial to have strong straps that will hold your baby (and baby’s head) in place while you walk the stroller.

Comfortable seat.

Lastly, your stroller must have a pleasant and comfortable seat for your baby. It should be soft and have enough space to accommodate an additional blanket or sheet, or else your baby will not like sitting in the stroller.