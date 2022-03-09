Connor Connolly has one day to pay two million dollars in compensation to Tyrone Pettis for killing a drug syndicate member while protecting a parolee. Connor asks Brice Mason, the former leader of his old military ops crew, for help so they can get two million dollars before he loses everyone he loves. It may be appealing to you if the film’s title implies anything about Die Hard, but it isn’t.

Will A Day to Die come online?

Sadly no. Or at least there’s no news about it. From the latest sanctioned announcement, A Day to Die is released only in theatres. Still, as is generally the case with maximum new releases these days, you can anticipate the new action film to also arrive on some of the popular streaming networks like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, or others at some point. But that could be only a few weeks after the theatrical release, at the foremost. Stay tuned as we bring you further information on the streaming release of A Day to Die.

Is it coming to theatres?

A Day to Die is distributed by Vertical Entertainment and they are unleashing the movie in select theatres across the United States on Friday, March 4, 2022. As far as going to the theatres is concerned, there are some preventives against the ongoing pandemic that still need to be taken. So you can anticipate social distancing and other safety protocols at your original theatres during screenings of A Day to Die. Do follow the compulsory guidelines published by your city/ state regarding COVID-19 when you go for the movie.

What is A Day to Die about?

The official synopsis reads, “Ex-military ops officer Conner Connolly (Kevin Dillon) has one day to pay$ 2 million in compensations to a regional gang lord in order to save his abducted wife. With her life in trouble, Conner must seek the aid of his old crew, led by Brice Mason (Frank Grillo), to pull out a series of menacing heists in order to collect his debts and make amends with the city’s crazy police chief (Bruce Willis). The crew must lean on their political capability in a race against time and fellowship to save themselves and those who are most important to them.”

Why you should watch A Day to Die?

This film looks like it could be a lot of fun. It has an all-star cast, including Kevin Dillon (Entourage), Frank Grillo (The Purge: Anarchy), and Bruce Willis (Die Hard). The plot sounds exciting, with a group of criminals coming together to save the day. A Day to Die is definitely one movie you don’t want to miss.

Who is in the cast of A Day to Die?

The movie is written by Scott Mallace, Rab Berry, and Wes Miller. The movie is directed by Wes Miller. The movie stars,

Bruce Willis as Alston

Frank Grillo as Mason

Leon Robinson as Pettis

Kevin Dillon as Connor

Gianni Capaldi as Tim

Brooke Butler as Candace

Johnny Messner as Schipp

Vernon Davis as Dwayne

Alexander Kane as Steve

Aspen Kennedy as Joaquin

Mohamed Karim

Curtis Nichols

What is the cast saying about A Day to Die?

Bruce Willis said, “I was excited to work with this great cast on A Day to Die. The film is intense and I think the audience will really enjoy it.”

Frank Grillo said, “This is an incredibly fast-paced, edge-of-your-seat thriller that I am proud to be a part of. The story is full of twists and turns and never lets up.”

When does A Day to Die come out?

A Day to Die came out in theatres on 4 March 2022.