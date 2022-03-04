SRED credits are available for Canadian business owners and financial managers to generate working capital and cash flow from their claims. Often, this is not known by the business owners or managers who file for SRED financing and credits. Even more surprised are they to discover it is actually possible to obtain financing even before financing the claim, under most circumstances.

An immediate cash flow for a government grant that is not repayable would be a better working capital and cash flow strategy. Taking advantage of this government program is the best and most risk free way to bring valuable cash into your business.

Here’s a foundation on which we can build. This research and experimental development program is funded by the federal and provincial governments. Its formal name of course is Scientific Research and Experimental Development or SR&ED. As part of your SRED claim, there is an amount from both the federal and provincial governments, and, together, they gave you a non- repayable tax credit for a significant amount of the funds you expended on qualifying R&D and business processes.

We work with several clients who have their claims prepared on a contingency basis. This simply means allowing someone else, such as an SRED consultant, to prepare your claim while we absorb all of the costs associated with it. SRED consultants can be paid at the same time as you finance a claim.

It is a fact that SRED claims have been increasing in Canada, and when combined with a somewhat challenging business finance environment, you have the perfect storm, so to speak, for a claim to be considered for financing.

SRED claims are Canada’s ultimate “boutique” financing business. We recommend working with a business financing advisor who can help secure maximum reimbursement and ensure that the claim is financed at market rates, terms, and structures.

SRED financing is considered complex by clients. SRED financing should be approached exactly the same way as any other form of business funding, except perhaps to understand that the claim itself acts as the main collateral. It is called the SRED loan, however in reality there are no debts on the balance sheet. The SRED financing merely monetizes your current cash flow and working capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following are a few simple steps that sum up the entire process:

SRED financing application

due diligence

legal/documentation

Funding!!

This is how it works, and most of our clients find that the entire process is completed in only a few weeks, which is true for most business financings anyways.

If you are not interested in waiting from 1-12 months, (sometimes longer), for your grant check from the government, then you should consider SRED financing. In your case, as a growing business, you probably can make far better use of those funds now by reducing payables, investing more in research and development, or acquiring business assets.

Considering SRED tax credit financing as an additional toolkit to your overall business strategy is wise. Make the most of your return by working with an expert and maximizing the amount of cash flow and working capital that is essentially free to you.