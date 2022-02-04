So, you’ve submitted your thesis, and now it is time for you to defend it. Which begs the question: how to give a presentation that would make the best impression? There are many ways you can go about it. However, the best way is to prepare and practice your thesis presentation. For that, here is a roadmap with elaborated instructions that will always help you out:

It Is All About The Slides

A presentation means that you will be using the slides. The slides should be in a format supported by your institution. However, that’s just an essential pointer. These are the points that matter:

Take Your Time To Prepare The Slides

Many people delay preparing their slides till the deadline. Don’t do that. You should start with the presentation right off the bat. Take your time and prepare the slides. Make sure that they cover everything about your thesis.

Make The Slides Attractive

Graphics and visuals matter a lot when making a positive impact. Don’t go for the bland visuals and no color theme. Try to keep the slides attractive. If needed, ask a graphics designer or someone with expertise in making slides.

You can learn plenty from sources like YouTube about creating attractive slides for presentations. Use these tools to the best of your capabilities. But don’t go overboard.

Use The Slides As Pointers For Speech

You don’t need speech cards. There’s no need for you to remember each point. When you create the slides, they are your speech cards. Use them as the basis of your entire presentation.

This can help you maintain a flow, and you will get in sync with your presentation better.

Keep The Matter Concise

Using slides for speech doesn’t mean that there should be too much material. Keep the matter to the point. Almost everything in the presentation is about using ‘points’.’ Then, you elaborate on these points for the thesis approval.

So, don't go around writing walls of texts.

Structure Your Presentation

This brings us to the most important part, the structure. Make sure that the format of the presentation has a flow. It shouldn’t be all over the place but maintain a firm flow of questions, points, and evidence.

How To Give The Presentation?

So, let’s break down the points you need to give the best presentation:

Study Other Presentations

The best way to prepare for any presentation in the world is by watching others give them. Go ahead and attend the ones in the colleges and universities. You can even watch TedTalks. They will help you learn a lot.

Stop, Think, And Speak

Don’t take the approach of a continuous speech. You can take breaks. Make sure to keep your pace steady. Speak slow, take breaks, and then speak. You can take your time to think about the question for a couple of seconds before answering it. There’s nothing wrong with that.

Use The Body Language

A confident body language is pivotal for an impactful presentation. Even if you’re an introverted individual, try to practice some form of body language. This will add positive points to the overall evaluation.

Get Ready To Answer The Questions

A thesis presentation is about defending your work and research. You will get a lot of questions to answer:

Prepare The Questionnaire

Your thesis has already been reviewed. So, there’s no need to repeat the questions in there. Instead, you are here to ‘defend’ your idea. In other words, think about the questions you might have to face to defend your research.

Let Others Ask You A Couple Of Questions

Approach other students, even the professors. Discuss your thesis with them and see if you can get some questions. It is a great way to prepare the questions.

You Don’t Need To Be Perfect

There’s no need for you to have the answer to every question. A presentation is indeed about defending your thesis. However, it is also about understanding how well a person knows about their subjects. Sometimes, examiners ask questions they don’t expect an answer for. But, you should try to give some form of response, even if you admit that you don’t know. Turn the answers into suggestions in these cases.

Make Some Test Runs

Practicing and reviewing is the best way of acing your presentation:

Give Presentation And Receive Feedbacks

Before the actual day, take time with your friends and family. Ask them to attend your presentation and see how well you’re doing.

Review Your Slides

Always review your final work. You can record yourself and see how well you did. But don’t get overly critical of yourself. Keep things easy.