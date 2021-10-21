Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 is finally here and we are not surprised to see that the first episode has already racked up more than 9 million views. Money Heist is a Spanish-language series that airs on Netflix, which follows the story of three thieves who steal money from one of Spain’s most secure banks. The second part of Money Heist season five aired its first episode last Friday and it left viewers with plenty of questions about what will happen next in this thrilling drama!

What is the release date of Money Heist Season 5 Part 2?

Most “Money Heist” fans will agree that the first five episodes, which aired in early September, weren’t enough to keep them going. Split seasons are generally frustrating when you just want to binge-watch an entire season throughout a weekend. But the good news is that the wait for “Money Heist” Season 5 part 2 is almost over. Netflix tweeted that it will be available to watch on December 3, 2021.

In most shows, you would have to wait a long time for new episodes. In this show, it is kind of surprising that the next episode will air in 2021. Netflix usually takes a long time to show new episodes. Waiting is hard. It can be frustrating. But it will make the ending even more exciting.

What is the plot of Money Heist Season 5 Part 2?

Season 5 of our show is coming to an end. Our friends are in the Bank of Spain, and they are fighting against the army. This is because Luis Tamayo (Fernando Cayo) sent them there to stop their mission. It does not seem like they will succeed.

The professor is the gang’s only hope, but he has the problem of Alicia to take care of first. Their relationship is hard and she might decide to show some mercy to the criminal mastermind. She is still a detective even though she does not work for the police.

Naturally, the creator of “Money Heist” has not told us what is next in the crime story. But he did tell us that it will be character-driven. In the second book, we focus more on how the characters are feeling. We learn a lot about them and what they were going through when they left.

Who will be starring in Money Heist Season 5 Part 2?

Tokyo died in the most recent episode of “Money Heist.” We are all sad. Tokyo might come back in some way. The show has brought back some characters that died before. They come as flashbacks. The actor ÚrsulaCorberó may make more appearances now. She can still be the narrator now that her character is dead.

Álvaro Morte, who plays the Professor, will also return to the show and probably will be a big part of it. Tokyo is not in the show anymore. NajwaNimri will be playing the part of Alicia Sierra again. Her character’s story is linked to the Professor’s story right now.

Other series will have their characters finish their stories. These are Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, DarkoPeric, Belén Cuesta and HovikKeuchkerian. Their personas might not make it to the end of the show.

What is the information related to Part 2?

It is a miracle that “Money Heist” has made it this far, but we can thank the power of streaming. This show is about bank robbers. The show was on Spanish TV and it almost went off the air because of time slots and people not watching it. Netflix picked up the show “Money Heist” and it became very popular.

Unfortunately, everything must come to an end. The last season of “Money Heist” is coming soon. It has been an exciting show so far. People have liked the show because there are shootouts, cliffhangers, and shocking deaths.

The next episode of “Money Heist” will air soon. Fans are excited and ready for more action and some sad moments too. There will be surprises. You might not know what they will be.