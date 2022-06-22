We’re less than a week away from the release of American Horror Story: Cult, which means we’re getting more and more info about the new season. And this time it’s AHS season 2 that takes place in modern-day America The most recent teaser for the upcoming season is not just one but three creepy posters with a few stills from the series. The posters show a young boy in a clown mask, an action figure of a creepy doll, and a clawed hand holding a piece of paper. What does it all mean? We have no idea but we are pretty excited to find out.

Introduction to the American Horror Stories Season 2

In this article, we will be taking a look at the most recent American Horror Story season 2. This show is based on the horror genre and is created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear. And now has two seasons with a third in production. Three webisodes are not included as part of the actual canon story but do give viewers some extra information about what to expect for Season 3 (though it may be considered non-canon). AHS is a very unique television show, it is set up in a style that some people find confusing, but we will try to go over everything here that we feel is important.

okay but the fact that the countess still thought her horrendous a$$ baby was cute might mean that i have a shot.. #ahs #thecountess #ladygaga pic.twitter.com/gL3RGq9J5V — hi (@rottingstarr) June 23, 2022

The basic plotline for season 2 is this. Just like you would expect the motley group of people that are trapped in the house is being picked off one by one and their game of cat and mouse plays out in front of our eyes as they try to survive each ailment.

Names of the characters in the American Horror Stories Season 2

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Thredson

Joseph Fiennes as Monsignor Timothy Howard

Sarah Paulson as Lana Winters

Evan Peters as Kit Walker

Lily Rabe as Sister Mary Eunice McKee

Lizzie Brocheré as Grace Bertrand

James Cromwell as Dr. Arthur Arden

Jessica Lange as Sister Jude Martin

The storyline of the American Horror Stories Season 2

This is a mix of spoilers for American Horror Story: Asylum and American Horror Story Season 2. American Horror Story Season 2 was a fascinating, dark, and twisted storyline that will keep you on the edge of your seat. A lot of things happened in this second season and what I loved the most was how it continued to move away from the real story – the haunted house that Briarcliff Manor is located in, as well as its asylum days. Instead of focusing on that, Asylum Season 2 focused more on the characters and their twisted lives outside of Briarcliff.

The Series Poster for “American Horrific Stories”

You might know, but did you see the poster for American Horror Story: Freak Show? It was just released yesterday, and it will take you on another terrifying ride this October. “American Horror Story” is one of FX’s best-selling series, and has won 12 Emmy awards in the last six years. Ryan Murphy, the creator of the show, has an incredible vision. His creativity is evident in all aspects of each story, from actors to locations. He is known for keeping audiences on their toes with each new season. The theme varies every season, but one thing remains consistent: Horror! “American Horror Story” Season 2 Poster Is Keeping an Eye

ADVERTISEMENT

The second season of American Horror Stories will premiere on Hulu in July

Season 2 of American Horror Story will debut on Hulu in July! The season is filled with even more serial killers, creepy clowns, and terrifying storylines. I cannot wait to get my hands on the next installment of this inventive horror franchise. If you’re already a Hulu subscriber, be sure to add American Horror Story Season 2 to your watchlist so you don’t miss a single episode. If you have not subscribed to Hulu yet, then what are you waiting for?

So, what do you think about the American Horror Stories Season 2?