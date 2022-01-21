The women of “Sex and the City” transition from the friendship they had in their 30s to a more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. It was a hilarious take on the modern-day woman’s life. Sex and the City was one of those sensational, outright, and bold series that portrayed women having their own opinion on serious and intimate issues. It was the series ahead of its time. And now the “And Just Like That” series is on a similar path. The series is going well with the audience. However, recently talk and conversations have started to build up over the series character Miranda Hobbes and her husband Steve.

What’s the talk all about?

The audience seems to have become more concentrated over this particular storyline where Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) cheats on beloved Steve (David Eigenberg) with Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez). This particular has got both positive and negative reviews. Some are happy to see Miranda open about her sexuality. While some criticize her for showing infidelity.

What is And Just Like That’ writers saying?

With controversies going over this particular topic ‘And Just Like That’ writers, Elisa Zuritsky and Julie Rottenberg came up to explain this plotline of Miranda and Steve. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Zuritsky explained, “We love Steve. We are really invested in the Steve-ness of him. He’s so full of life, and the Steves out there are good guys.” Rottenberg then added, “But Miranda’s journey is representing another reality out there, which a lot of people go through – the reevaluations and transitions in life. Grown couples grow apart, and people come to epiphanies about what their spouse is or isn’t fulfilling for them. Miranda’s story was very representative of a certain path that a lot of women find themselves on.”

Zaritsky added that the writers “Even moral, generally wonderful people make choices that aren’t necessarily admirable or virtuous.” Later in the interview, Zuritsky speaks, “To me, it falls under the same umbrella of why are we coming back to do this show if it’s not going to be different? … Creatively, we wanted to see what happened to these women… Where are they? What have they gone through? What are new stories for these women? How are they rooted in the real-life experience of women in their 50s? What do women go through?”Rottenberg added, “If we were going to come back, let’s come back and cover what we are really experiencing in our own lives and our friends’ lives, although that’s sometimes not as much fun.”

What is ‘And Just Like That’ writer’s personal stand?

The writers are personally supporting Miranda/Steve’s issue for letting her take her own decisions and following her call. The writers even tried to address the viewers as they said (referring to Miranda) “‘Thank God. Please. What’s taking so long? Get out of there. You’re in a loveless marriage.’”

Let’s see how the critics are responding to And Just Like That series

The And Just Like That series was loved and criticized by the viewers. The main concern of the viewers was how could a show which is so hilarious go off track in such a way? Some people were happy with the turn of events while some felt let down. Whatever be the reaction, one thing is for sure- it did stir up emotions! Some even termed it as ‘real life. Critics have responded positively too And Just Like That series. They appreciate the realistic portrayal of events that often go unnoticed in our society. The dialogues are witty and provide food for thought. The series has also been nominated for various awards and it is no wonder why! If you have not watched And Just Like That yet, we suggest you do so now! You will not be disappointed. And just like that, the series comes to an end but leaves behind a legacy of being a good series voicing women’s choices. Thank you for being a part of our journey!