The Animal Kingdom Season 6 poster has just been released, and it looks like things are going to get dark and deadly this season!

The plotline of the ‘Animal Kingdom Season 6’

The ‘Animal Kingdom Season 6’ has not been revealed yet, but it seems like the show is going to be full of suspense and drama. We can’t wait to see what happens!

Names of the characters in ‘Animal Kingdom Season 6’

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Shawn Hatosy as Andrew ‘Pope’ Cody

Ben Robson as Craig Cody

Jake Weary as Deran Cody

Finn Cole as Joshua ‘J’ Cody

Ellen Barkin as Janine ‘Smurf’ Cody

Molly Gordon as Nicky

Carolina Guerra as Lucy

Christina Ochoa as Renn Randall

Aamya Deva Keroles as Lena

Leila George as Janine

Spencer Treat Clark as Adrian Dolan

Scott Speedman as Barry ‘Baz’ Blackwell

Jon Beavers as Jake

Dichen Lachman as Frankie

Rigo Sanchez as Manny

Sohvi Rodriguez as Mia Trujillo

Reynaldo Gallegos as Pete Trujillo

Emily Deschanel as Angela

Us waiting for Season 6 to get here like….#AnimalKingdom pic.twitter.com/TLnWbhMRnB — Animal Kingdom (@AnimalKingdom) April 14, 2022

Season 6 of Animal Kingdom has been updated with new information and is now in production

The new season will consist of thirteen episodes and will also air on Tuesdays at Animal Kingdom returns with all-new episodes after a dramatic midseason cliffhanger that left the fate of one family member hanging in the balance. In the back half of Season Five, the Codys experienced also an unprecedented threat to their Animal Kingdom. Now that they are facing an all-new enemy, Smurf is forced to take matters into her own hands in a way she never has before. As the family adjusts to another loss, Baz turns to Angela for help with Pope and Craig finds himself in a new relationship.

Fans of ‘Animal Kingdom Season 6’

The fans of ‘Animal Kingdom Season 6’ can expect also to see the return of Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, and Ellen Barkin. Likewise, critics say that Animal Kingdom Season Six is the best season yet. They are excited to see what happens next and how the family will get through this tough time.

Similarly, the public reaction to Animal Kingdom Season Six has been mixed. Some people are excited to see the return of the show, while others are worried about the dark turn it is taking. Are you looking forward to it? Let us know in the comments below!