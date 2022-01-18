Having a mobile app for the business means you are competent in the industry and can retain the customers via different marketing strategies. You can communicate directly with the targeted audience using the app through in-app messaging that can help you grow the business. Despite numerous advantages, the process of app development may cost you a lot. App development through a development team is time-taking as well as an expensive process. Apps are more costly than a website. However, some online platforms enable you to develop a mobile phone app with less money. They are known as app builders.

In this article, we will take you through the advantages of a mobile app builder.

Advantages of a Mobile App Builder

Let us evaluate mobile app developers from a business owner’s point of view.

No programming skills are required.

App builders make the app development process smooth and straightforward. Instead of employing the whole coding process approach, the app builders mostly use the WYSIWYG approach. It means that mobile app builders show any extra charges in real-time while designing the app or incorporating features.

Economical Budget

The app development process costs you far less than hiring a professional developer for the same service when you use an app builder. The app builder will charge you around 40%-80% less than what a development team would.

Speed of App Development

An added benefit of using an app builder platform is the minimum time requirement for app development. An app builder might take just a few hours to build your app. In contrast, a developer will go through the whole development process and take many days to complete the development stage. They may as well take an extra week or two to place it into the Google Play or App Store. A professional developer will take at least two to three months in total to complete the whole process.

Extra Support

An app builder launches the app in the play store and further offers additional support. You may activate or deactivate features whenever you want to. So, app builders considerably reduce app development time, enabling you to build an app conveniently and affordably. One may design an app without requiring any technical expertise or background.

The sole downside of a mobile app builder can be the added cost of upgraded features and capabilities. Although, relatively, the up-gradation cost is minimal as compared to other development platforms. However, incorporating advanced features and methods becomes inevitable with time. So, such expense does not account for a significant budget loss since the ROI is relatively huge against the investment.

When Should You Use a Mobile App Builder?

There are a lot of mobile app builders; however, you would know if the app builder is worth your money unless you try it. Builder.ai is an excellent platform that offers all kinds of app development services, from custom app development to no-code app development.

ADVERTISEMENT

The app builder is always a better option as it lets you design an app quickly and cost-efficiently, regardless of whichever platform you choose. You can choose an app builder if:

● You want to design a minimal and well-defined app.

● You don’t require a lot of changes in the app performance in the later stage.

● You want to decide on a template design and architecture yourself.

● You are willing to run a test in some niche (an MVP) and launch a proper app later.

Mobile app builders are gaining popularity by the minute. So, it is always a wise option to opt for app builders for your business app, owing to the advantages and the competitive edge you gain. So, choose an app builder today to earn leverage over your competitors tomorrow!

Builder.ai is an excellent platform to build an app for your business.