Apple+ bringing Dear Season 2

The trailer for season two of Dear… was just revealed by Apple TV+! The show that inspires people all around the world with its empowering message and the dynamic host will be coming back soon. So, make sure you subscribe now if this sounds like something your household would enjoy watching.



When is the series coming?

This coming Friday, March 4th is the day that all fans of this series will be waiting for. This upcoming series will feature a new roster of icons with illuminating stories and those they’ve impacted lives to.

What will season 2 follow?

The second season of Dear… will explore the lives and legacies that these powerful figures have left behind. It will include internationally recognized leaders, entertainers, or athletes who shaped culture through their letters from fans.

Every person has the power to change someone else’s life. Through these letters, every reader will learn about their own personal impacts on other people and gain new insights into what makes them unique in terms of contributed work towards global communities as well as themselves locally or globally. We hope you enjoy this year’s new episodes!

Season 2 personalities

The second season will have new faces. They include Academy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning actress and producer Viola Davis. It will also have women’s rights activist and youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.

Two-time Academy Award-winning actor, producer, New York Times best-selling author, and activist Jane Fonda will also be there. We will also see Billy Porter, Laird Hamilton, Sandra Oh, André Leon Talley, Ava DuVernay, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Why you should watch the Dear series?

The Dear series is about different people from all walks of life writing letters to their favourite personalities. The show provides an opportunity for these personalities to see themselves in the stories of these remarkable individuals as they reflect on their lives, learn from their mistakes, and offer advice for the future.

Season two will continue to explore themes of self-discovery, hope, and resilience while highlighting important issues that affect our world today. The new episodes will be available to stream on Apple+ soon.

Do we have any trailers?

Yes, we do have. And it looks so inspiring and great. The short trailer reveals these personalities reading out the letters. We see Jane saying, “You never know what the impact of your actions is gonna be and then you read a letter like this.” We see Jane getting emotional from the letter. We even see Sandra Oh saying, “you can have profound ripple effects.”

The trailer also reveals Malala saying, so many people around the world are speaking out. Ava DuVernay is seen getting emotional from the letters. The trailer’s enough to estimate how beautiful and lovely this series is going to be. And indeed these people do have left marks on common people like us which we cannot deny.

