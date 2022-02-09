Aquaman, the King of Atlantis, is on a new adventure in the DC Comics world. This time, Aquaman must find and save the Lost Kingdom. Many people don’t know about this kingdom, and Aquaman is determined to protect it from those who would do it harm. Aquaman has his work cut out for him as he travels across the ocean and into unknown territory to save this lost kingdom.

Aquaman is set to captivate audiences this December, and fans are already counting down the days. The upcoming film stars Jason Momoa in his portrayal of Arthur Curry a.k.a Aquaman or just plain old-fashioned water-boy among other things!

What’s new in the upcoming Aquaman movie?

Easter eggs are hidden in the film for those who look hard enough, and it’s no surprise that fans will be eagerly searching to find them all. With the much-anticipated discovery of Easter eggs in this film, fans are eagerly waiting for Patrick Wilson’s confirmation. He has confirmed that there will be “a lot” or references hidden within plain sight for DC loyalists with zealous attitudes towards their favourite superhero movies!

In an interview with Collider, Wilson did not open up about the storyline but he did reveal that the movie is going to have a lot of surprises and fun. He said It’s really important to me that each of my movies has its own unique personality. And then the storyline is… obviously not going into detail on this one since you guys know exactly what happens! But as for how we bring in certain elements from other films/TV shows etc., I think James loves picking and choosing which parts he likes best for himself—so there will be more stuff like those little moments like when an octopus is playing the drums or something. To that the comic book nerds go, hey it’s Topo.

When is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom coming up?

The wait is going to be really long because the movie is going to come on December 16, 2022. By the time we can watch other Aquaman movies or just read the comics.

What is Aquaman’s superpower?

Aquaman has multiple superhuman abilities which include breathing underwater, talking to sea creatures, and enhanced physical strength and speed. He also possesses a mystical ability called The Trident of Neptune which gives him control over the seas. Aquaman sometimes uses this power to summon giant whales or sharks to help him in battle.

'AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM' & 'AVATAR 2' are scheduled to both release on December 16, 2022. Will you be watching both?



See every upcoming movie in 2022: https://t.co/waj4ShmsqR pic.twitter.com/gpi5Q9teqq — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 19, 2022

Who plays Aquaman in the Aquaman movie?

Arthur Curry will be played by Jason Momoa in the upcoming Aquaman movie. James Wan directed it so we can all enjoy it on December 16th, 2022! So mark your calendars everyone for an epic DC.

The cast of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Apart from Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, the movie casts Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane aka Black Manta, Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry, and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna.

What is the cast saying?

Jason Momoa said, “I’m really pumped to bring Aquaman to the big screen. I grew up watching him on TV and he’s a badass superhero who is cool, powerful, and can command the ocean.” Amber Heard said, “Mera is an incredibly strong female character in the Aquaman lore and I am honoured to play her opposite Jason Momoa.”

The storyline of Aquaman

Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the throne of Atlantis and must step forward to lead his people and protect their secrets from those who would see them destroyed. Aquaman must battle enemies above and below the waves as he tries to prevent a war that could destroy all of humanity. So, the wait is long I would recommend you all to stay connected for any further updates which you do not want to miss.