Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 2 is an upcoming anime. It is directed by Kinji Yoshimoto and it first aired on July 8th of this year. The same team who made Goblin Slayer, the anime by White Fox, is on Hulu TV. We watched the episode called “The Best at Being the Worst” on October 7th, 2019. People are wondering if the series will be renewed for a second season. They want to know when it will air.

What is the release date of Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest, Season 2?

Good news for fans. The creators of the series renewed it for a second season. People who made the series are working on this new season with White Fox and Assad. The series is based on a successful light novel, so there might be another season! There is a lot of source material available, but the quality of the next season will determine if there will be more seasons. As of February 17, 2021, we also know when the next season is going to come out. According to what was said on the official website and Twitter account, it should come out in January 2022.

What is the plot of Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest, Season 2?

Hajime Nagumo is an average otaku. He studies at night and sleeps at school. His life was normal but then he got called to a fantasy world with the rest of his class. In the world they go to, they are treated like heroes by their friends. But this event is not Hajime’s dream. It becomes his nightmare. Hajime has only the power to transform, but that doesn’t mean he is weak. His friends bully him because he can’t do what they can. One day Hajime’s group went into a dungeon and Hajime gets separated from them. Will Hajime survive in this world full of monsters?

Some people love anime. They think it is good because it has beautiful pictures. Other people are worried about the quality of the anime because they don’t like CGI or other things in it. The quality got a little better in the last episodes, but it was not enough for some fans. That’s why many people don’t want to watch season 2 because they think it will ruin the anime even more.

What are more, details related to the plot?

Now is the time to find a way to the world. The last time we watched Arifureta, Hajime saved his friends and defeated the devil. They are in Myu’s hometown of Eriksen. Hajime and his friends save a young man from a sandworm attack. The person saved is Bize. Bize wanted to find a cure for an illness that cause great suffering for his people.

Bize needs help finding the mineral that he is looking for. It can be found in Grand Gruen Volcano, but it is very dangerous. Hajime and his friends agree to help Bize find the mineral, so they go on an adventure in Grand Gruen Volcano. Great battles await us in the second season of this show, but as time passes there will be more girls. Hajime only wants to be with Yue now. And he is committed to staying loyal to her. The second season of the series will be more exciting. You can tell from how much we loved the first season.

Who will be starring in it?

Some new characters will be in the second season of this series. But the main characters will not change. The popular ones can be watched in the second season of the show.

HAJIME NAGUMO

Voiced by: FukamachiToshinari

Nagumo Hajime is a 17-year-old otaku. He was bullied by his classmates, male and female. One day, he was frustrated with his classmates when they were getting too much work done. So he made a wish that they all be sent to another world.

YUE

Voiced by: KuwaharaYuuki

Yue is a vampire who lives in this world. She was put in prison but her body stays small and She is 323 years old and she has been alive for a long time. She will never die unless she finds the spell that makes her almost immortal and takes it off of herself.

SHEA HAULIA

Voiced by: Takahashi Minami

She is Hajime’s friend. She is very energetic and happy when she talks about Hajime.