Army of the Dead is set to release in 2021, and it is sure to be a blockbuster hit! Zack Snyder, known for his work on the Batman films and 300, is directing this zombie film. Army of the Dead takes place in a world where a zombie virus has decimated the population. A small group of survivors must fight their way through hordes of zombies in order to escape New Orleans. This film is sure to be full of action and suspense! Army of the Dead is sure to please zombie fans everywhere.

What is Army of the Dead all about?

What can we expect from the Army of the Dead?

Who is the cast of Army of the Dead?

Army of the Dead will star Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy).

Ella Purnell (Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children).

Ana De La Reguera (Narcos).

Omari Hardwick (Power).

Garrett Dillahunt (The Mindy Project).

and Rob Riggle (The Daily Show).

What are the reviews of Army of the Dead?

Army of the Dead stars Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Ella Purnell (Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children), Ana De La Reguera (Narcos), Omari Hardwick (Power), Garrett Dillahunt (The Mindy Project), and Rob Riggle (The Daily Show).