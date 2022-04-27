Fans of The Batman rejoice! Director Matt Reeves has announced that he will be making a sequel to the movie. The first film was a critical and commercial success, and it is no surprise that Warner Bros. wants to continue the story. Reeves posted a message on social media, saying “I’m so excited to begin working on The Batman again.

I’ve been planning this for a while and I’m grateful to the studio for giving me the chance to do it.” No release date or casting information has been announced yet, but stay tuned for updates!

The plotline of ‘The Batman’

The film also introduces a new love interest, Selina Kyle.

It will be interesting to see how Reeves expands on these story threads in the sequel. Batman is one of the most popular superhero franchises of all time, and fans are sure to be excited about this new installment. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes ready!

Names of the characters in ‘The Batman’

Here’s a list of the main characters:

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne

Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle

Jeffrey Wright as Lt. James Gordon

Colin Farrell as Oz

Paul Dano as The Riddler

John Turturro as Carmine Falcone

Andy Serkis as Alfred

Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson

Barry Keoghan as Unseen Arkham Prisoner

Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál

Gil Perez-Abraham as Officer Martinez

Peter McDonald as Kenzie

Con O’Neill as Chief Mackenzie Bock

Alex Ferns as Commissioner Pete Savage

Rupert Penry-Jones as Mayor Don Mitchell, Jr.

Kosha Engler as Mrs. Mitchell

Archie Barnes as Mitchell’s Son

Janine Harouni as Carla

‘The Batman,’ starring Robert Pattinson, will be followed by a sequel, directed by Matt Reeves

The Batman director Matt Reeves is set to return and then helm the sequel to his upcoming The Batman movie, which will see Robert Pattinson returning as the Caped Crusader. Reeves announced The Batman panel at DC FanDome on Saturday, where he also confirmed that Zoe Kravitz will be back as Catwoman and that the sequel will explore the relationship between Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle in more depth.

“I am incredibly excited to be working on The Batman again with Robert Pattinson,” Reeves said in a statement. “We have an amazing cast and crew and I can’t wait to see what we can also do in the next installment.”

The Batman is set for release in 2022. It is not yet known when The Batman sequel will hit theaters.

This is your signal. Stream #TheBatman on HBO Max and own it on Digital TODAY. https://t.co/FEsUIRKAhf pic.twitter.com/qkqfYdcf8c — The Batman (@TheBatman) April 18, 2022

Fans’ expectations of ‘The Batman’

The fan's expectations will surely be high as the first movie is set to release in just under two years. The cast and crew have big shoes to fill, but with Reeves at the helm, they are more than likely up for the challenge. With The Batman getting a sequel, director Matt Reeves is ensuring that fans will get to see more of Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne. In a statement, Reeves said that he can't wait to see what the cast and crew can do in the next installment.

The Batman is set for release in 2022 and it is unknown when The Batman sequel will be released.

Do you have a favorite superhero? And are you excited for The Batman sequel?