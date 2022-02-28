In the dark and gloomy streets of Gotham City, The Batman lurks in the shadows, waiting to strike fear into the hearts of criminals. He is a vigilante who has sworn to protect the people of Gotham from all forms of evil. In the new instalment, we see Batman battling against all sorts of criminals, including The Joker and Two-Face. If you’re a fan of The Dark Knight movies or just superhero comics in general, then you need to read The Dark Knight Returns!

Robert Pattinson’s version of Batman is the highly anticipated movie of the year. The movie is coming to the theatres on 4 March 2022. Recently Collider participated in the press conference with Reeves and Robert Pattinson and got the opportunity to ask many questions from the duo.

What was in the press conference?

One of the things Reeves has said multiple times is that he wanted to make a Batman movie that kept everything as grounded and realistic as possible and extended a take on the character fans haven’t seen earlier. When you see the movie next week, you’ll see he fulfilled his thing, and fans will get a film, unlike any former Batman movie.

Will we see other DC superheroes in this Batman installment?

To this question Reeves replied, “It’s a high wire act to do a Batman movie, right? Because the character’s been around for 80 years, everyone has their own interpretation in their head and there has been a great film. The last thing I wanted to do was come in there and feel like I had to do something with the topmost degree of difficulty and then also find the ways that it connects to everything differently. My thing was, from the beginning, I said,” Look, I suppose it’s enough to try and just do a bat verse, to do a Batman movie,” and that that is where this begins.”

I suppose it’s not impossible to accept that somewhere down the line, they could connect to something different, but that wasn’t my interest in this, and it’s not my interest in what we’d do in follow-ups at the moment either. I feel like the whole point in us working with this fantastic cast and this fantastic crew to realize this movie that sort of, I really believe, is a brand-new and different interpretation of these characters is to pursue every. There are a lot of great characters in the Gotham world and so the idea of leaning into that, that is really my interest right now.”

Will this Batman movie have Superman in it?

Talking about whether this Batman movie has Superman in it Reeves responded, But to be truthful with you, that isn’t the ambition at this point, to figure out how to make that come. Look, we should be so lucky that this is a world that people embrace and that they say, oh my God, we want to see what would happen when those things clash. I suppose if that challenge ever presents itself, it would be a stimulating one to explore, but I’d have to try and do it through this lens. Do you know what I mean? And that’s absolutely right, that at the moment, to me, this world is the place that I want to concentrate.”

Vengeance equals justice for both the Bat and the Cat. Watch the new trailer for The Batman now. Only in theaters March 4. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/2WOHg74jbP — The Batman (@TheBatman) December 27, 2021

Grounded on what he said, it’s clear Reeves has no aim of presenting Superman or any fantastical character to his interpretation of Gotham City anytime soon. But if he were to ever account it, he’d try and find a way to make it as credible as he could. And as a longtime fan of Superman and the DC universe, that sounds great to me.

I don’t need to see Superman or Wonder Woman or any other character with a superpower in a Batman sequel that Reeves is navigating. I’d really rather see WarnerBros. sometimes commit to making another Superman film (with Henry Cavill) than try and bring the character into a universe where he doesn’t make sense.

Why is Batman so popular?

The answer is simple: because he’s human. He has no superpowers; he relies on his intellect, his fighting skills, and his equipment to take down criminals. The Dark Knight Returns showcases all of these qualities in an action-packed story that is sure to please fans of the character. The Dark Knight Returns is one of my favourite Batman stories, and I’m excited to see how Reeves adapts it for the big screen.