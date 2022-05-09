BBC has announced that Ncuti Gatwa will be the next Doctor Who star. The actor, who is known for his roles in the television series “Eric,” was chosen by executive producer Chris Chibnall and Doctor Who showrunner Matt Strevens.

Gatwa expressed his excitement about the role, saying “I’m over the moon to be a part of this iconic show and to work with such talented people.

The plotline of the Doctor Who

The Doctor Who series has not yet been revealed, but Gatwa is set to make his debut in the show’s Christmas special.

This marks a significant change for the Doctor Who franchise, as Gatwa is the first black actor to be cast in the titular role. In an interview with The Guardian, Gatwa said he hopes his casting will help encourage young black viewers to see themselves represented on screen.

“It’s so important that young black kids see somebody like them playing the Doctor,” Gatwa said. “The Doctor is an iconic character and I hope by seeing me in the role, it will inspire them to believe that they can be the Doctor too.”

The announcement comes hot on the heels of Jodie Whittaker’s announcement that she will be stepping down from the role of Doctor Who after three seasons.

The future success of the Doctor Who

The Doctor Who franchise rests in the hands of its new star, Ncuti Gatwa. Doctor Who fans around the world are waiting with bated breath to see what he will bring to the role. One thing is for sure: with Gatwa at the helm, Doctor Who is in safe hands.

Also, the fans of Doctor Who on social media platforms have been sharing their excitement for the new Doctor, with many saying they can’t wait to see what he will bring to the role.

We can’t wait to see Gatwa take on the role of Doctor Who and we’re sure he’ll be an amazing Doctor.

Are you excited for Gatwa’s debut as the Doctor?