Cricket fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, which will be held in India from October 26 to November 5, 2023. Tickets for the event are now available for registration, and fans are encouraged to act fast to secure their seats for this historic event.

How to Register for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets

Fans can register for tickets on the official ICC website, where they will be asked to provide their personal details, including their name, address, and contact information. Once registered, fans will receive updates and information about ticket sales and availability.

When Do ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets Go on Sale?

Tickets for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will go on sale on August 25, 2023. Fans who have registered for tickets will receive priority access to the ticket sales, giving them the best chance of securing seats for their preferred matches.

How Much Do ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets Cost?

Ticket prices for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will vary depending on the match and the seat location. Prices are expected to range from INR 500 to INR 10,000 (approximately USD 7 to USD 135), with premium seats and hospitality packages available at higher prices.

What Matches Will Be Played at the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup?

The 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will feature 10 teams competing in a round-robin format, followed by semifinals and a final. The tournament will include a total of 48 matches, with matches played in cities across India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai.

What COVID-19 Restrictions Will Be in Place for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup?

As of August 2023, COVID-19 restrictions for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup have not yet been announced. However, it is likely that the event will be subject to health and safety protocols, such as capacity limits, social distancing, and mask requirements.

Conclusion

The 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup promises to be an exciting and historic event, with some of the world’s best cricket teams competing for the ultimate prize. Fans who want to be part of the action