It’s Better Call Saul Season 6 and the stakes have never been higher. The prequel to Breaking Bad tells the story of how Jimmy McGill became Saul Goodman, criminal lawyer extraordinaire. In previous seasons, we’ve seen Jimmy transform from a small-time scammer into a powerful attorney, all while trying to evade the law himself. This season is set to be explosive, with Jimmy finally making the transformation into Saul Goodman and coming head-to-head with his brother Chuck. If you’re a fan of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul is a must-watch!

Better Call Saul Season 6 gets a premiere date

Finally, AMC has revealed the premiere date for Better Call Saul’s final season and the second half of it. The televising network started teasing fans with information earlier this week about when we could expect news on these eagerly awaited episodes – but now everyone knows what’s coming next!

The highly anticipated return of “Better Call Saul” will be coming this 18th April! On Thursday, AMC announced that the seven-episode Part 1 of season 6 would premiere on their networks at 9 p.m.E.T, with more episodes set to follow thereafter for what is sure not disappoint audiences like us who love crime dramas in good doses (or bad). Episodes will come on the network back-to-back that night. When the first half of this final season is over, Part 2 won’t be too far behind. The last six episodes for “Better Call Saul” will start rolling out on July 11th!

What will the final season bring?

The final season of Better Call Saul brings the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman to an end. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six explores Jimmy, Saul, and Gene, along with Jimmy’s relationship with Kim, who is struggling with existential issues. The suspenseful moments between Mike, Gus, Nacho, and Lalo are ratcheting up as they play a dangerous game with mortal stakes.

Who is in the cast?

The series is created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. The series stars,

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman

Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler

Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin

Michael Mando as Nacho Varga

Tony Dalton as Lalo Salamanca

Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring

Why watch Better Call Saul?

If you’re a fan of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul is a must-watch. The series explores the backstory of how Jimmy McGill becomes Saul Goodman. It’s full of suspenseful moments and great characters. Plus, it’s created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould – the team behind Breaking Bad. So if you loved that show, you’ll definitely love Better Call Saul.

ADVERTISEMENT

APRIL 18 … ⏱ Tick Tick BOOM 💥 #BetterCallSaul season 6 premier ! pic.twitter.com/11xE5ryYbl — Michael Mando (@MandoMichael) February 10, 2022

Critic reviews Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul has received critical acclaim since it first premiered in 2015. Rotten Tomatoes has given the show a rating of 100%, and Metacritic has given it a score of 85%. Critics have praised the series for its great writing, characters, and suspenseful moments. Better Call Saul has been met with rave reviews from critics and fans alike. It’s clear to see why this spin-off is gaining momentum, even surpassing its parent series in popularity! The series, Better Call Saul is a worthy successor to Breaking Bad and it has been said that some might even consider this show superior to its predecessor. Empire has ranked Better Call Saul at No. 27 on their list of The 100 Greatest TV Shows ever, so you know it must be good!

With a 99% approval rating and an average score of 8.95/10, the fifth season has been one successful chapter in Rotten Tomatoes’ history! It has been92%rated by critics on Metacritic, indicating universal acclaim. So, now you must have been very clear why this series is so highly rated. And if in case you have not watched the series watch it now before the new season comes around. Some even view the series to be better than Breaking Bad.