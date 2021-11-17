Billions, season 6 will be different in many ways. Without Axe, there will be no one to argue with Chuck about money. But other than that, the show will be the same.

High-flying financial drama Billions has long been about this conflict between a kingpin and a lawyer.

Season five of the show ended with Axe narrowly avoiding arrest by fleeing to Switzerland. This is because Damien Lewis, who played Axe for five seasons, left the show.

The cast and crew then shot season six of the show, as well as the second half of season five. Fans will soon be able to return to watching New York billionaires, ruthless vulture capitalists, and global high finance.

What is the expected release date for Billions season 6?

Billions season six will debut in the US on Showtime on Sunday, January 23rd, 2022. It is coming out just months after the fifth season’s finale. This short space between the two seasons will be good for Showtime. People will want to see what happens next.

However, new episodes of Billions do not usually air in the UK until a few days after they have aired in the US – so expect the return of Chuck Rhoades and co. later that week in late January 2022.

UKers who like the show will be able to watch season six on Sky Atlantic, which is where it airs in Britain. They could also watch the show online with a NOW subscription if they are in America. In the US, people can watch new episodes of Showtime on Saturdays at 9 pm.

What will be the star cast of Billions season 6?

Paul Giamatti as Chuck Rhoades

Corey Stoll (“Ant-Man”)

Maggie Siff (“Sons of Anarchy”)

Daniel Breaker (“Girls5eva”)

Asia Kate Dillon (“Orange Is the New Black”),

David Costabile (“Breaking Bad”),

Condola Rashad (“Steel Magnolias”)

Jeffrey DeMunn (“The Green Mile”)

This year, Damian Lewis left the show. Axe is not there. This will be hard to get used to for fans of the show.

Gary Levine, the president of entertainment at Showtime, announced that Lewis is leaving a long-running drama.

What will be the plot?

Season 6 of Billions is really good. It has all the stuff you loved about it before. The tone and feel of the show change, but our favorite characters are still there!

Billions season five is about Axe and Chuck. Axe wants to start his bank, but Chuck is trying to stop him. Their fight has always been the central conflict in the series. This means Lewis’s exit was a surprise. So next season is going to be different.

Billions are changing. Mike Prince will takeover for Lewis. He will be Chuck’s new rival. The show won’t change that much, though, because it is still good.

Chuck’s character needs, desires, and wants might not be the same as other characters on the show. David Levien said that Chuck will try new ways to take care of this new problem. The official description says that he will “must develop a new strategy”.

Everyone in the show must look for new ways to survive. They need to be ready with their weapons and find new friends.

Axe and Tanner both had relationships with Wendy. Both of these relationships failed. Wendy has to figure out what to do about this problem. Taylor will also have to deal with their conscience after they helped take down Axe. But now, they are feeling sorry for him since he was not a bad person.

The main idea of the TV show is can anybody resist all the temptation? It’s hard to remain yourself when there are so many temptations in life. Some people have to face this problem in the 6th season of the show too.

Indeed Levien has said that the Mike Prince character shows a move away from hedge fund billionaires and instead how “a new form has emerged of people who say they want to take more responsibility for making things better and improving the world.”

In season five of the show, we saw that Mike is not as generous as he seems. So we will see if taking over Axe’s empire makes him more bad than good.

