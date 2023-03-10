Ray Lui is a renowned Hong Kong actor and singer, born on December 22, 1946, in Guangzhou, Guangdong, China. He started his acting career in the 1970s and became famous for his portrayals of gangsters in movies. He has acted in more than 60 films and TV series, including “The Bund,” “A Better Tomorrow,” and “The Last Emperor.” Lui has also won numerous awards for his outstanding performances.

In 1977, Lui began his acting career with the Shaw Brothers Studio, one of the most prominent Hong Kong film studios. He quickly gained fame for his portrayals of gangsters in movies such as “The Killer” and “City on Fire.” In 1983, he starred in the TV drama “The Bund,” which became a massive success in Asia and made him a household name. Lui continued to act in movies and TV series throughout the 1980s and 1990s, showcasing his versatile acting skills.

Apart from acting, Lui is a singer and has released several albums throughout his career. He has collaborated with numerous artists, including Leslie Cheung, Anita Mui, and Jacky Cheung. Lui’s music career also helped him gain popularity in Japan, where he performed in several concerts.

Best Movies of Ray Lui

Ray Lui has acted in several critically acclaimed movies throughout his career. Here are some of his best films:

The Killer (1989): In this action-packed thriller directed by John Woo, Lui portrays a gangster who befriends an assassin played by Chow Yun-fat. The movie is known for its stylish action sequences and emotional depth. A Better Tomorrow (1986): Directed by John Woo, this crime drama stars Lui as Mark, a triad member who tries to go straight after his release from prison. The movie is considered a classic Hong Kong cinema that helped popularize the “heroic bloodshed” genre. The Last Emperor (1987): Directed by Bernardo Bertolucci, this historical drama stars Lui as Puyi, the last emperor of China. The movie won several awards, including nine Oscars. City on Fire (1987): Directed by Ringo Lam, this crime drama stars Lui as Ko Chow, an undercover cop who infiltrates a gang of thieves. The movie is known for its intense action sequences and realistic portrayal of Hong Kong’s criminal underworld.

FAQs:

Q: Has Ray Lui won any awards for his acting performances? A: Yes, Ray Lui has won several awards throughout his career, including the Best Actor award at the 2nd Hong Kong Film Awards for his performance in “The Last Affair” and the Best Actor award at the 15th Golden Horse Awards for his performance in “Tragic Hero.”

Q: What is Ray Lui’s most famous role? A: Ray Lui is most famous for portraying Hui Man-Keung in the TV drama “The Bund.”

Q: Has Ray Lui ever acted in Hollywood movies? A: Ray Lui has acted in several Hollywood movies, including “The Last Emperor” and “Year of the Dragon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Q: Is Ray Lui still active in the entertainment industry? A: Yes, Ray Lui is still active in the entertainment industry and continues to act in movies and TV series.