South Korean director Bong Joon-ho made history at the 92nd Academy Awards by winning four Oscars for his film “Parasite,” including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film. But before his international success, Bong was a rising star in the Korean film industry.

Bong’s directorial debut, “Barking Dogs Never Bite,” was released in 2000 and screened at the Busan International Film Festival the same year. The film, a dark comedy about a man who tries to silence barking dogs in his apartment building, received mixed reviews but showcased Bong’s unique style and storytelling.

Since then, Bong has directed several acclaimed films, including “Memories of Murder,” “The Host,” and “Snowpiercer.” His success has helped put Korean cinema on the map and inspired a new generation of filmmakers.

On Screen Strand Selections at Busan International Film Festival

The Busan International Film Festival, which takes place annually in the South Korean city of Busan, is one of the largest and most prestigious film festivals in Asia. This year’s festival, scheduled to take place from October 6 to 15, will feature a diverse selection of films from around the world.

One of the festival’s highlights is the On Screen strand, which showcases new and innovative films from up-and-coming directors. This year’s On Screen selections include “The Woman Who Ran” by Hong Sang-soo, “The Cloud in Her Room” by Zheng Lu Xinyuan, and “The Disciple” by Chaitanya Tamhane.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the On Screen strand, the festival will feature a variety of other programs, including the Gala Presentation, which showcases high-profile films from around the world, and the New Currents competition, which highlights new talent from Asia.

The Busan International Film Festival is a must-attend event for cinephiles and industry professionals alike, offering a glimpse into the future of cinema and the next generation of filmmakers.