If you are a fan of period dramas, then ‘Bridgerton’ is the show for you! The series is set in London during the early 1800s and follows the Bridgerton family. The show has been met with mixed reviews, but I think it is worth watching. In this blog post, we will take a closer look at ‘Bridgerton’ Season 1 and discuss what makes it so unique.

What makes ‘Bridgerton’ a must-watch series?

The first thing that stands out about ‘Bridgerton’ is the production value. The sets and costumes are absolutely beautiful and transport you back in time. The acting is also very good, particularly from Phoebe Dynevor who plays Daphne. She is able to convey a wide range of emotions and is a joy to watch on screen.

Another strength of ‘Bridgerton’ is its focus on female friendships. In a lot of period dramas, the women are portrayed as rivals who are constantly trying to one-up each other. ‘Bridgerton’ bucks this trend by showing that women can be supportive of each other and form deep friendships. This is particularly evident in the scenes between Daphne and her maid, Eloise. Overall, ‘Bridgerton’ is a well-done period drama that will appeal to fans of the genre.

Let’s look back at season 1 of ‘Bridgerton’

This season is primarily about Daphne and the Duke, but the rest of the titular family is not without drama and romance.

What’s about Anthony?

Despite being the head of the Bridgerton house, Anthony is in no haste to marry. He takes his post a little too seriously when it comes to Daphne, spooking off numerous of her earliest suitors and nearly forcing her into a marriage she doesn’t want. He wants to run down with opera singer Siena (Sabrina Bartlett), but his liabilities keep him tethered to London and the regulations of society. Siena doesn’t want to be a part of that, and they break up. After that and Daphne and Simon’s prosperous marriage, Anthony realizes it’s ultimately time for him to find a bride, whether he loves them or not.

What’s happening with Eloise?

Eloise (Claudia Jessie) is the coming Bridgerton lady set to enter society and be wedded off, but that’s the last thing she wants to do. Eloise would rather attend university than a soirée and wishes for more out of life than holding babies and growing old. She’s best friends with Penelope Featherington. Her examination into the identity of Lady Whistledown gets the attention of the Queen, and they compactly work together to discover the writer.

The decline of Featheringtons

The Featheringtons begin the season on rocky ground with the ton. When all three daughters – Penelope, Philipa (Harriet Cains), and Prudence (Bessie Carter) – are presented to the Queen, she shows dislike for their gaudy apparel and absence of decorum.

At the end of the season, Marina is set to be married to Sir Phillip Crane (Chris Fulton). He’s the brother of George, a now demised soldier who’s the father of her baby. The rest of the Featheringtons are uncertain of their future. They’ve no money, and the house is set to be inherited by an anonymous inheritor of the Featherington mansion.

Netflix revealed a first look at #Bridgerton Season 2 ahead of the show’s premiere. https://t.co/803mG25MSp pic.twitter.com/teKDATn23x — Variety (@Variety) January 19, 2022

Who’s Lady Whistledown in the show?

Lady Whistledown’s brochures turned the talk of the ton this season because of their capability to wittily communicate the gossip of Grosvenor Square. Some people hate her, others respect her, but what utmost can agree upon is that she made this marriage season a bit more intriguing.

Eloise is set on finding out who Whistledown is, incompletely out of admiration and partially because it allows her to keep busy and avoid her unavoidable entry into society. Eloise warns Whistledown of the Queen’s web but is still unfit to disclose her identity definitively. Her last suspect, Madame Delacroix, is exposed to be innocent after Benedict reveals he was with Delacroix the night before during the interaction between Eloise and Whistledown.

Who is this Whistledown? Eloise may not know the answer yet, but it was exposed in the final episode that Penelope Featherington is Whistledown. It’ll be intriguing to see how long Penelope will be capable to keep her secret from Eloise in Season 2!