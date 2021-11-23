Thanks to the collaboration between Campion and Catholic Education Tasmania, Catholic teachers in the making can undertake primary and secondary school studies, incorporating some of the units in the College’s religious curriculum.

Cadet Teacher Training Model

The cadet teacher training model is an initiative by the St. Thomas Aquinas Teaching Schools Institute and features original Catholic teaching and on-site practical experience. The hands-on program targets school leavers in Tasmania, young adults, and any mature or aged students who wish for a vocation in Catholic Education after completing their degree.

For their apprenticeship, the students will spend one to two days weekly in Tasmania Catholic schools. It means they will be in contact with learners from the beginning of the degree, which pretty much takes the old teaching model to a level of its kind.

Additionally, the student teachers can take up Campion’s online units or any other preferred institution for full-time studies. Campion’s President, Dr. Paul Morrissey is excited and looking forward to the new partnership with St. Thomas Aquinas Teaching Schools, as they will be able to deliver the new program successfully.

He went on to say that Campion’s fraternity believes in delivering authentic Catholic Education to their students and is glad to offer the same to the upcoming generation of Catholic teachers all over Australia.

You achieve the Catholic Accreditation requirements

On completion, the student teachers will have gained at least 350 days of school-based experience and achieved the A, B, and C of Catholic Accreditation requirements to teach in a Catholic school.

The student teachers will qualify to teach in any part of Australia once they complete their undergraduate Bachelor of Education of four years or two years of post-graduate Master of Teaching. The Institute has also collaborated with Alpha Crucis College, a fully credited and independent Institution of higher learning.

This way, the new teachers can also get face-to-face lectures and other essential intensives in the curriculum. The teacher training model aims to fill a gap in the Tasmanian Catholic Education System, requiring students to take up supplementary studies in Catholic Education after a standard teaching degree or study interstate. The program incorporates weekly intensive teacher development sessions, weekly school placements, and working beside a qualified mentor teacher.

2021 came with a new addition to Campion’s curriculum; Graduate Certificate in Religious Education (Primary), the first post-graduate course with more developments expected soon. The Teaching Schools Model will include two of the course’s units. These are RED502, namely Catechesis in Sacramental Theology, and RED503, titled Challenges and Strategies in Religious Education.

Students who wish to sign up for the course are invited to apply in 2021 for the first intake. The applications are currently ongoing until mid-November, although late applications may be considered.

Registration has been made easy

You could also register with the St Aquinas Teaching School by starting with an initial expression of interest on a form on their website. If you meet their candidate requirements, they will send an application pack to be completed by the aspiring Catholic teacher for interview consideration.

Remember that placements in the Institution’s new program employ competitive entry through interview panels and written applications. In addition, the offer will be based on acceptance into an online University Bachelor’s Education or a Master of Teaching Course in Australia, qualification for a Working with Vulnerable Peoples Card, and the desire to work in Catholic schools at the end of the degree.

Conclusion

A Catholic vocation may be one way to fulfil your destiny or desire. It has never gotten better than this with a hands-on approach that incorporates school-based experience. Applications can be sent to Campion for a Graduate Certificate in Religious Education (Primary) or the St. Aquinas Teaching school.