Who is Carina Lau?

Here, in the article you will be seeing some of the details about Carina Lau Kar -Ling who is the biggest Hong Kong Canadian actress. Also she is a famous singer and her career was initially started in TVB which after took her to the success range at the second year of the college.

5 things you didn’t know about Carina Lau

Why was Carina kidnapped?

Every actress has some kind of problems inside her career and lifestyle. In the life of Carina Lau, where she was kidnapped in 2008 is one of the biggest news that spread like a wildfire. This scene was done by the triad boss when she refused his offer to work on the film directed by him. He prepared 4 men to abduct which was believed to be the punishment for her refusing the role.

Do Tony Leung and Carina Lau have children?

Being married to Tony Leung in 2008, she didn’t have any kids with him. That is because due to the matters that Tony Leung is not interested in children growing and also enjoying being a parent. So this couple does not have any children during the relationship.

Who is Tony Leung’s wife?

Coming to the answer for Tony Leung’s wife is none other than Carina Lau. The marriage is so special and understanding towards me which am lasting more than two decades now. Also further information can be seen through the online websites.

Does Tony Leung Chiu Wai have a child?

Even though Tony Leung is loving and caring towards Carina Lau, he isn’t interested in parenting. This resulted in the couple with no child till now and they are not sad about that part and being happy with each other’s company.

Carina Lau Net worth

She is listed in the top Hong Kong richest actress as her net worth is currently $ 13 million dollars. Also her husband is a rich person with good acting skills. Both people are having separate records in their field in order to make competitions to show off their talents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carina Lau Birthday

Carina Lau celebrates her birthday on 8 December 1965. Currently her age is 56 years and she is currently residing with her husband in good life. There are more factors and also many interviews are available for knowing about her things for better understanding about her. Other details and doubts can be seen through the official sites for immediate clarifications.