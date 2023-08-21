Actor Prakash Raj faced widespread criticism on social media for a recent sarcastic tweet about India’s Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission. The 58-year-old shared a cartoon making fun of the mission’s Vikram Lander, which led many users to accuse him of insensitivity and inappropriate political trolling.

Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14, is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. The ISRO said on Sunday that the Lander Module with the rover in its belly is expected to touch down on the surface of the Moon around 6.04 PM on August 23.

Prakash Raj’s tweet sparked outrage on social media, with many users calling for a boycott of the actor’s movies. The tweet insulted the hard work and dedication of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists who have been working tirelessly on the mission.

The actor’s tweet was met with a swift response from the ISRO, which tweeted, “We are proud of our scientists and their hard work. Chandrayaan-3 is a symbol of India’s scientific progress and technological prowess. We urge everyone to support our mission and not indulge in negative comments.”

Prakash Raj has not yet responded to the criticism. The incident highlights the need for sensitivity and respect towards the achievements of the country’s scientists and researchers who are working towards making India a leader in space exploration.