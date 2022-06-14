When it comes to video marketing, there are a lot of moving parts. But your video ad is the star of the show. You must make sure it’s perfect before you hit that upload button! Here’s a checklist of things to do before you upload your video ad:

Have a Clear Understanding of Your Ad’s Purpose

Many marketers find themselves lost in the midst of their campaigns. As a result, having an end goal is critical. And simply thinking about it isn’t enough.

You need to be able to articulate it clearly to your team, and more importantly, you need to be able to measure it. Otherwise, you’ll never really know if you’ve been successful or not.

But what counts as a successful marketing campaign? Well, that depends on your goals. Are you trying to increase brand awareness? Drive website traffic? Generate leads? Once you know what you’re aiming for, you can start to put together a plan of action.

And with a clear end goal in mind, it’ll be much easier to keep your campaign on track.

Determine Your CTA

In order for video marketing to be effective, you need to have a clear call to action (CTA).

Your CTA should be specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-bound. In other words, it should be something that you can reasonably achieve within a specific time frame. Additionally, your CTA should align with your overall business goals.

Some simplified examples of effective CTAs for video marketing include:

Subscribe to our channel

Buy now

Hit the Like Button

Share this video

Check out our website

Sign up for our mailing list

Keep in mind that your CTA doesn’t have to be complicated. Sometimes the simplest CTAs are the most effective. The important thing is that you make it easy for viewers to take the next step.

If you’re not sure what your CTA should be, start by thinking about what you want viewers to do after watching your video. If you want them to purchase a product, for example, then your CTA should demonstrate some sort of problem, the solution being your product.

But if you’re not selling anything, then your CTA could be something as simple as subscribing to your channel or following you on social media.

Select an Appropriate Form of Content

The kind of content you create depends significantly on the type of business you are advertising. However, there are a few general guidelines you can follow to ensure you’re making the right choice.

If you want to increase brand awareness, for example, then you’ll want to create content that is shareable and relatable. On the other hand, if you’re looking to drive website traffic, then you’ll need something that’s attention-grabbing and informative.

If you run an athletic products business, you may want to spend a minute or two on a promotional video that showcases your products in action. Conversely, if you’re a B2B company, you’ll want to focus on creating educational content that demonstrates your industry expertise.

No matter what kind of business you have, it’s important to make sure your video is interesting and engaging. After all, even the most informative videos will be ignored if they’re not entertaining.

Test, Test, Test

When it comes to video marketing, A/B testing is an essential tool for optimizing your content. By testing different versions of your video against each other, you can determine which one is more effective in terms of engagement and conversion.

There are a few things to keep in mind when A/B testing your videos. First, make sure that when you create two versions of the video, that you identify exactly what you’ll be testing. Do you want to try a different opening emotion, a shorter length, or a stronger CTA? Knowing these ahead of time will allow you to schedule your production shoot accordingly.

You must also select a representative sample of your target audience to test the videos with. This will help ensure that the results are accurate and can be applied to your larger marketing strategy.

As you go through, pay attention to the results of your A/B tests and adjust your strategy accordingly. If one version of the video outperforms the other, then use that version going forward. If there is not a clear winner, then you may want to try different elements or change your approach altogether.

Invest in Proper Video Editing

When it comes to social video marketing, there is more to think about than just the content of your video. You also need to consider the specifics of each social media platform, as well as the overall look and feel of your video. This means that video editing is essential to create a cohesive and effective social media campaign.

There are a few key things to keep in mind when editing social media videos. First, you need to make sure that your video is the correct size and resolution for each platform. Facebook, for example, has different specifications for videos than YouTube or Instagram. Social video specs are one of the most important things to be aware of because your video won’t look good on its target platform unless you adhere to them.

You also need to think about the overall aesthetic of your video. This includes everything from the color scheme to the music you use. You want your video to match the branding of your company or product, as well as appeal to your target audience.

Video editing for social media can be a daunting task, but it is essential for creating a successful campaign. By keeping these tips in mind, you can ensure that your videos are polished and professional.

Optimize Your Metadata

As a marketer, you know the value of optimizing your content for search engines. The same principles apply to video marketing. Just as you want your website and blog posts to show up in search results, you also want your videos to be easily found by potential viewers. One way to do this is by carefully selecting metadata for your videos.

To start with, choose descriptive and keyword-rich titles for your videos. Decide on a few key phrases that accurately describe what each video is about, and include those in the title. In addition, be sure to fill out the description field for each video. Again, use keywords and descriptive language to give potential viewers an idea of what the video is about.

Another important element of video optimization is choosing the right thumbnail image. This is the image that will appear along with your video in search results, so make sure it’s eye-catching and relevant to the video content.

Final Thoughts

After you’ve considered each of these fundamental components, you’re ready to start creating and uploading your video ads. By following these tips, you can be sure that your videos are high-quality and effective.

Happy filming!