Chhapaak is a 2020 Indian drama film directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar under the banner of KA Productions. The film stars Deepika Padukone as an acid attack survivor Malti and Vikrant Massey as Amol.

The movie is based on the real life story of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. In 2005, at the age of 15, Laxmi was attacked with acid by a man whose marriage proposal she had rejected. The movie depicts her struggle for justice and how she founded the Stop Acid Attacks campaign.

Plot

The film begins with Malti’s daily routine after the acid attack. She is shown struggling with physical and mental scars. One day, she decides to meet the man who attacked her, Nadeem. When the court grants him bail, Malti decides to fight for justice and approaches lawyer Alok Dixit for help.

Amol, an employee in Alok’s office, extends help and support to Malti in her legal battle. Through flashbacks, the movie shows the events leading up to the acid attack and its aftermath. Malti undergoes multiple surgeries while fighting her case in court. She also starts an NGO called “Chhapaak” to help acid attack survivors and create awareness about acid violence.

Performance

Deepika Padukone gives a phenomenal performance as Malti. She brought alive the character with maturity and sensitivity. Her portrayal of Malti’s emotional and physical trauma is very impactful. Vikrant Massey as Amol provides able support with a nuanced performance. The chemistry between Deepika and Vikrant makes their romance feel genuine and heartwarming.

Direction

Meghna Gulzar handles the difficult subject with care and empathy. She doesn’t sensationalize the crime but focuses on Malti’s inner strength and resilience. The film’s most hard-hitting moments are when it matter-of-factly depicts Malti’s scars and difficulties. Meghna also ensures the story remains uplifting by highlighting Malti’s spirit of hope and activism.

Conclusion

Chhapaak is an important film that sheds light on the reality of acid attack survivors in India. Deepika Padukone delivers a deeply affecting performance that does justice to the inspiring real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal. Meghna Gulzar directs with sensitivity to tell an impactful tale of courage, hope and fighting for justice.

ADVERTISEMENT