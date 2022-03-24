Crazy Rich Asians were one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2018. The film was based on the best-selling novel of the same name, and it tells the story of a group of rich, elite Asians who live in Singapore. The movie was a huge success, and it spawned talk of a Crazy Rich Asians 2. Recently, there has been more news about the sequel, and we can’t wait to see what happens next!

We can’t wait to see what drama unfolds, and we’re sure that the movie will be just as successful as the first one! Are you looking forward to Crazy Rich Asians 2? Let us know in the comments below!

What is Crazy Rich Asians 2 all about?

The Crazy Rich Asians sequel is set to be released in 2020, and it will once again follow the lives of the rich and famous Asians. We can’t wait to see what drama unfolds, and we’re sure that the movie will be just as successful as the first one! What are you most looking forward to seeing in Crazy Rich Asians?

What can we expect from Crazy Rich Asians?

We can expect an all-star cast, luxurious settings, over-the-top fashion, and plenty of drama! The Crazy Rich Asians sequel is sure to be a hit with fans of the first movie, and we can’t wait to see it! What are you most looking forward to seeing in Crazy Rich Asians?

Crazy Rich Asians was a hit when it was released in 2018, and now fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel. Crazy Rich Asians tell the story of a group of wealthy Chinese families living in Singapore. The movie follows the lives of the rich and famous Asians, and we can expect more drama in the sequel.

The only thing crazier than love is family. #CrazyRichAsians pic.twitter.com/dYXP7T4JIl — Crazy Rich Asians (@CrazyRichMovie) April 23, 2018

We’re excited for Crazy Rich Asians because:

– We loved the first movie

– We’re curious to see what happens next

– We’re eager to see the all-star cast

– We can’t wait to see the luxury settings and over-the-top fashion

What is the cast saying about Crazy Rich Asians 2?

The cast of Crazy Rich Asians is already talking about the sequel! Michelle Yeoh, who played Eleanor Young in the first movie, says that she would love to return for the sequel. She says, “I think it would be great fun. I loved working with everyone.”

Constance Wu, who played Rachel Chu in Crazy Rich Asians, says she would “absolutely” be interested in doing a sequel. She says, “It was such a great experience, and I loved the cast and crew so much.” So it sounds like the cast is on board for Crazy Rich Asians 2! We’ll have to wait and see if the movie happens. In the meantime, we’ll just have to enjoy Crazy Rich Asians on repeat.