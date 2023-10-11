Injustice is DC’s newest movie, coming out soon. It tells the story of DC comic book heroes Superman and Batman fighting for what they think is right. There are many details about it that DC fans may not know, so we have put together this guide to help you be prepared for all things Injustice!(The Defeated” season 2: upcoming updates.)

Does DC’s Injustice Animated Film Reveals Full Cast For Justice League & Villains

The voice cast for DC’s upcoming animated movie, Injustice, includes Anson Mount, Justin Hartley, Gillian Jacobs, and Laura Bailey.

The cast for the upcoming movie Injustice has been revealed. The list includes Harry Lennix as Batman, Tara Strong as Harley Quinn, and Christopher Gorham as Superman. Injustice will come out as a DC movie. It is like other movies from the same company. These are Batman, Justice League Dark, and The Dark Knight Returns. They were based on games. Developed by NetherRealm Studios, the studio behind Mortal Kombat, players can fight like many DC Comics characters. The game is set in places from comics like Gotham City and Metropolis.

In this story, the Joker tricks Superman into killing Lois Lane and their unborn son. The Man of Steel killed the Joker when they died. He also ruled terribly and became a tyrant. Batman wanted to take him down, so he made an army. The series was popular, so they made a comic about their conflict. People liked it, so it went on for three years.

The cast list for the animated movie offers much information about what we can expect from the film. This is from The Hollywood Reporter. This means it has information about movies and TV shows. It says that a cast of people will be in the film, including Justin Hartley from This is Us, who will play Superman. Discovery has a new Batman voice. Anson Mount will be the voice of Batman in it. There will also be a veteran actress and Critical Role star, Laura Bailey, who will play Lois Lane and Rama Krishna.

This information can be seen below:

Justin Hartley as Superman,

Anson Mount as Batman,

Laura Bailey as Lois Lane and Rama Kushna

Zach Callison as Damian Wayne and Jimmy Olsen,

Brian T. Delaney as Green Lantern,

Brandon Michael Hall as Cyborg,

Edwin Hodge as Mr. Terrific and Killer Croc,

Oliver Hudson as Plastic Man,

Gillian Jacobs as Harley Quinn,

Yuri Lowenthal as Mirror Master,

Flash and Shazam,

Derek Phillips as Nightwing and Aquaman,

Kevin Pollak as Joker and Jonathan Kent,

Anika Noni Rose as Catwoman,

Reid Scott as Green Arrow and Victor Zsasz,

Faran Tahir as Ra’s al Ghul,

Fred Tatasciore as Captain Atom,

Janet Varney as Wonder Woman,

and Andrew Morgado as Mirror Master Soldier.

What is the plot of DC’s Injustice Movie?

The story of Injustice is set on an alternate Earth where the Joker tricks Superman into killing Lois Lane, sending Superman down a dark path of destruction and more. Superman’s power only grows from there, and it’s up to Batman, the rest of the Justice League, and anyone who can help to take Superman down.

While waiting to hear more about this Injustice animated movie, check out IGN’s review of Batman: The Long Halloween Part One and then watch this trailer for Part Two. Check out IGN’s Injustice: Gods Among Us explainer after that.

What are fans expecting from DC’s Injustice Movie?

DC’s Injustice movie is expected to be released soon for DC Comics fans. The film will have a lot of action, and the stakes are potentially high, considering it focuses on Superman’s descent into madness as he takes control of Earth to create peace through fear. We expect DC’s Injustice Movie will be released sometime this year, but we’ll update you with more information once it becomes available!

Production Studio for DC’s Injustice Movie:

Warner Bros Animation Studios in Burbank, California ‍, is a division of Warner Bros Entertainment Inc. (WEA) and is one of North America’s leading animation producers. WEA also operates as a content company with an essential worldwide presence both on-screen and off-screen through its deep commitment to continued innovation at every level throughout its global operations. The world leader in creating high-quality branded entertainment across all media platforms, including film production, tel, and distribution vision programming, internet and mobile entertainment, video games, and home video distribution.