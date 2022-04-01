A new documentary film called “Deaf Parent, Hearing Child: A CODA Film” is set to be released in May 2017. The film highlights the experiences of children of deaf adults (CODAs) and their families. It is a powerful and moving exploration of what it means to grow up as a child of deaf parents in a hearing world. This film is sure to be a valuable resource for both CODAs and their families, as well as educators and professionals who work with them.

The film was created by Deaf parents and CODA filmmaker, Tiffany Vann, in collaboration with her hearing husband and son. It features interviews with over 20 CODAs from around the country, as well as their parents and siblings. The participants share their thoughts on identity, family dynamics, communication challenges, and more.

What is the movie CODA all about?

The film CODA is all about growing up with deaf parents in a hearing world.

The documentary provides a moving exploration of what it means to grow up as a child of deaf adults. It is sure to be a valuable resource for both CODAs and their families, as well as educators and professionals who work with them. Tiffany Vann, Deaf parent, and CODA filmmaker created the film in collaboration with her hearing husband and son.

“Deaf Parent, Hearing Child: A CODA Film” is a must-see for anyone who wants to better understand the unique experiences of CODAs. It will be screening at various film festivals throughout the year, so check out the website for updates!

Who is the cast in the movie child of deaf adults?

The child of deaf adults cast in the film is a mix of both hearing and deaf people. This was done intentionally in order to show the diversity within the CODA community. In addition to featuring interviews with CODAs from all over the world, the film also includes interviews with experts on deafness and CODA issues.

What are some children of deaf adults facts?

Some child of deaf adults facts include:

-CODAs are more likely to pursue graduate degrees than their peers

-They are more likely to be bilingual or multilingual

-They often have close relationships with their grandparents

Why is it important to make the child of deaf adults films?

Films about children of deaf adults can play an important role in creating awareness about the experiences of CODAs and helping to break down some of the stigmas that surround them. They can also help to build a sense of community among CODAs around the world.

One such film, Deaf Parent, Hearing Child: A CODA Film, is currently making its rounds on the festival circuit. The documentary, which was directed by Theresa Smith-Rowland and produced by Laura Waters Hinson, takes an intimate look at the lives