Do you love a good mystery? If so, Death on the Nile by Agatha Christie is the upcoming movie for you! This story follows the story of Hercule Poirot, a famous detective, as he solves a murder on a luxury cruise ship. With its intricate plot and suspenseful moments, Death on the Nile will keep you entertained until the very end. So sit back, relax, and enjoy this thrilling tale from one of the masters of crime fiction.

New stills from the movie have been dropped

The actor can be seen showcasing his piercing stare as Andrew Katchadourian, the cousin to Gal Gadot’s Linnet Ridgeway in an upcoming film. Fazal will have a supporting role and he is among one of many suspects that Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot has been investigating for murder!

The upcoming whodunnit is based on Agatha Christie’s novel by the same name. The film has shown us how both Ali Fazal and Kenneth have carried out an intense conversation that will keep you guessing until its end!

Who stars in the movie?

The upcoming mystery thriller movie stars Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot. It also has Tom Bateman as Bouc, Annette Bening as Euphemia, Russell Brand as Linus Windlesham, Ali Fazal as Andrew Katchadourian, Dawn French as Mrs Bowers, Gal Gadot as Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle, Armie Hammer as Simon Doyle, and Rose Leslie as Louise Bourget among many other.

What does Death on the Nile follow?

Death on the Nile is a sequel to Death on the Orient Express. It follows Hercule Poirot’s investigation into the death of Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle, an heiress aboard a cruise ship down the Nile River.

When does Death on the Nile come out?

The film is set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2022! Be sure to mark your calendars and watch Kenneth Branagh bring Agatha Christie’s iconic detective character to life on the big screen!

Why you should watch Death on the Nile?

Death on the Nile is a great film for fans of mystery and suspense. Death on the Orient Express was an exquisite film that left many wanting more, so Death on the Nile will satiate that thirst. Death on the Nile is also a great film for fans of Agatha Christie’s works, as Kenneth Branagh and his team have done an amazing job bringing these stories to life in cinemas across the world! Be sure to watch Death on the Nile when it releases on February 11, 2022.

Murder was just the beginning. See #DeathOnTheNile in theaters February 11. pic.twitter.com/5Yc6BQa287 — Death on the Nile (@DOTNMovie) December 21, 2021

Ali Fazal as Andrew Katchadourian says about the movie

Ali Fazal is very excited about this movie and expressed through his Instagram account why he is so excited. His post reads, To have been portrayed in one of Agatha Christie’s characters is an honour. I am thankful to Ken for giving me this opportunity and also appreciate all the cast members who made our notes sessions so fun!

Ali Fazal as Andrew Katchadourian says about Death on the Nile, “I’m an Agatha Christie fan. Death on the Nile was one of her most popular novels and I thought it would be nice to see a film adaptation.”

Death on the Nile reviews

The reviews for Death on the Nile are already in, and they are overwhelmingly positive. The Hollywood Reporter calls it “a frothy confection laced with delicious intrigue.” Rotten Tomatoes rates it at 88% fresh, calling it “a delightful adaptation of Christie’s popular novel.”

Be sure to mark February 11, 2022, on your calendar and go see Death on the Nile! This movie is going to be a hit! Branagh and his team have done an amazing job bringing these stories to life in cinemas across the world! Death on the Nile will keep you guessing until the very end. Death on the Nile is sure to be a hit like Murder on the Orient Express. Death on the Nile will keep you guessing until the very end!