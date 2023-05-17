A problematic mother-daughter relationship is the central focus of several recent films released this year.

From the friendship between an 89-year-old woman and her daughter in “Still Alice” to the complex mother-daughter bond in “American Honey,” here’s a roundup of four other movies worth checking out.

“I’ve been doing this for so long, and I don’t know where I picked up this mothering thing. Maybe it’s a curse,” says the title character of Nicole Holofcener’s comedy “Enough Said.”

In the film, an aging court reporter and her daughter (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus) have a fun and sometimes strained relationship that evolves into something more complicated. (Rutherford Falls Season 2: Where to Watch the Ed Helms Sitcom)

Introduction to The Summer I Turned Pretty

This article is an introduction to the Summer I Turned Pretty series by Jenny Han. The Summer I Turned Pretty is a contemporary young-adult romance series that follows the life of protagonist Belly Conklin as she navigates high school and her complicated family dynamics.

The books contain multiple plot lines that also include love interests. The original Summer I Turned Pretty series consists of four books that Disney-Hyperion published between 2012 and 2013.

Names of the characters in The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Lola Tung as Belly

Jackie Chung as Laurel

Rachel Blanchard as Susannah

Christopher Briney as Conrad

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah

Sean Kaufman as Steven

Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland

Minnie Mills as Shayla

Summer Madison as Nicole

Lilah Pate as Gigi

David Iacono as Cam

Kelsey Rose Healey as Dara

Jocelyn Shelfo as Marisa

Rain Spencer as Taylor

Colin Ferguson as John Conklin

Sarah Hudson as Paige

Connor Hammond as Liam

Shea Pritchard as Trevor

The storyline of The Summer I Turned Pretty

Short story: A girl, Lauren, is about to enter junior high school, and her mom tells her that not only is she completely normal now in terms of what she looks like, but that other girls might be pretty too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lauren has always felt different and often feels homesick and out of place because all the other kids seem so perfect. This makes Lauren feel even worse, and sometimes she might want to do something drastic to become pretty.

All the kids are getting ready for junior high school as summer vacation ends.

Lauren and her family are going on a shopping spree when they bump into one of Lauren’s mother’s old college friends. (Did you like The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here are four more films that beautifully examine mother-daughter relationships)

Laurie has confided in this friend about some of her problems, and the friend thinks Laurie is perfect just the way she is and has always been, but this is hard to believe.

Who does Belly end up dancing with at the debutante ball in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

The Belly is a movie about a young woman who desires to get married, finds love, and falls under the spell of becoming the “perfect” wife and mother. In a pivotal scene in the film, an older woman takes Belly to her debutante ball, where she watches dozens of women dance seductively.

In turn, Belly is taught to dance seductively to attract her lover’s attention. This brief dance tutorial has lasting effects on Belly and those around her.

The movie raises questions about gender and class. As many reviewers have pointed out, The Summer I Turned Pretty includes many stereotypical characters from other teen romances: the jock, the charming bad boy, the cool guy next door, etc. And yet these characters are also more complicated than other stereotypes. (The ‘Elvis’ Soundtrack: A Comprehensive Guide to Who Starts Singing What, Through Jack White and Jazmine Sullivan to Stevie Nicks)

So, what do you think about The Summer I Turned Pretty?