Disenchantment is an American adult animated sitcom created by Matt Groening for Netflix. The series follows the misadventures of a hard-drinking young princess, her feisty elf friend, and her personal demon. The first season of Disenchantment was released on August 17, 2018. A second season was announced on September 20, 2019, while the third was released on January 15, 2021. In this blog post, we will discuss everything we know so far about Disenchantment Season 4!

Disenchantment’ Season 4 got a release date

Disenchantment Season 4 is set to come on the screens to Netflix on February 9.

We also got the episodes list!

The complete list of episodes of Disenchantment Season 4 has been released. Check it out below.

Episode 1- “Love Is Hell”

Episode 2- “The Good, The Bad, and the Bum-Bum”

Episode 3- “The Cabinet of Dr. Chazzzzz”

Episode 4- “Goon Baby Goon”

Episode 5- “The Pitter-Patter of Little Feet”

Episode 6- “What to Expect When You’re Expecting Parasites”

Episode 7- “The Unbearable Lightning of Bean”

Episode 8- “Spy Vs. Spy Vs. Spy”

Episode 9- “The Goo-Bye Girl”

Episode 10- “Bean Falls Apart”

Who is in the cast?

This animated series has been created by Matt Groening. It has been developed by Matt Groening and Josh Weinstein. The stars include,

Abbi Jacobson as Bean

Eric André as Luci

Nat Faxon as Elfo

John DiMaggio as King Zøg

Tress MacNeille as Queen Oona

Matt Berry as Prince Merkimer

Maurice LaMarche as Odval

Sharon Horgan as Queen Dagmar

What is Disenchantment about?

It is set in the medieval kingdom of Dreamland and it follows the misadventures of a hard-drinking young princess named Bean, her feisty elf friend Elfo, and her personal demon Luci.

How did season three end?

Last season, it was revealed that Leave the adventurous elf and Dread Pirate had uncovered a secret realm within Dreamland. The Candyass seat of Elven power has been found! The elves have officially announced their intentions to take back Dreamland from humanity. The Trailer seems like it will be an interesting addition if this plan succeeds, as King Rulo (also LaMarche) leads his people into battle and reclaims what is rightfully theirs!

Meanwhile, in Dreamland Castle the Seekers a secret society led by three-eyed Prime Minister Odval continue to work behind the scenes manipulating government and the royal family. They hope that their agenda will be furthered with this new power play among those who rule over them. The finale of last season revealed that Oval and the Seekers were aware of a curse befalling royalty. They will likely play an active role in uncovering what has caused this tragedy, as well as how it can possibly get undone!

⚠️ Watch your step ⚠️ Disenchantment Part 4 is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/yIR4O1TbtZ — Disenchantment (@disenchantment) February 9, 2022

Why you should watch Disenchantment?

Disenchanted has been a hit among viewers thanks in large part to its brilliant voice acting. Disenchantment Season four will be no different as the three main characters, Bean, Elfo, and Luci have all returned for another exciting adventure!

Critic reviews Disenchantment

Season one Disenchantment has received mostly positive reviews from critics. “This show is charming, unique, and excellent!” said Forbes. Roger Ebert wrote that the series does not live up to other Netflix Original animations but praised its concept and cast while suggesting it might improve in future episodes. ScreenRant describes it as a “considerable step forward in terms of storytelling, plotting and character development and an impressive improvement from Part 1.

The finale was not as satisfying to The A.V Club, who felt that Part 3 fell short on the episodes’ quality and content, while the Star Tribune’s Neal Justin gave readers a dose of reality in his column when he told the viewers to “enjoy the series while you can.”So, if in case you have not watched the series yet, watch it now as the series has a good storyline with mysteries and surprises unfolding at every turn. By the time season, four drops watch its previous seasons to get on track with the show.