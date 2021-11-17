The show Doctor Who is on TV. It has just started a new series. The first episode of the new series aired on 31 October and will continue through to 5 December. This is the third season to be led by Chris Chibnall.

He will be the head writer and producer. This series of Doctor Who is the thirteenth of all seasons. It will air on TV in 2018. There is a series that starts on Sunday. There will be three specials about the series.

Jodie Whittaker is coming back to play the Doctor. Jodie is an alien who travels through time and space in their ship, the TARDIS. The TARDIS looks like a British police box on the outside.

The 13th series of Doctor Who is a TV show about the doctor. The doctor travels with people who are called companions.

This series stars Mandip Gill and John Bishop as the doctor’s companions, playing Yasmin Khan and Dan Lewis respectively. The Thirteenth Doctor and her friends are trying to fix a problem in the universe called the Flux. This is difficult, but they are trying to find new ways to get there.

The series will have six episodes. These episodes are part of a story that goes across the whole series. Jamie Magnus Stone and Azhur Saleem directed these episodes. Jamie Magnus Stone has been in other series before, while Azhur Saleem is new to directing for this show.

The six episodes in the series were written by Chibnall. Maxine Alderton also wrote an episode with him. She wrote for the last series too.

The filming of the TV show started in November 2020 and was completed by August 2021. The show has received mostly positive reviews from critics.

What is the expected release date of Doctor Who Season 13?

The series started on 31 October 2021 and will be on TV until 5 December 2021. There are six episodes in this series, and they are called Flux. In the United States, people will watch this show on TV.

It also airs on the same day on AMC+ in Canada. In Australia, it is streamed live on ABC iview and then it is re-broadcasted again at a later date.

The series was first promoted at San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, 2021. The first trailer was released that day and right after, a Sontaran ship had been projected over Liverpool.

A phone number was also released with a message from the Doctor saying “help is on the way.”Doctor Who’s social media accounts went offline on October 8, 2021. Whittaker appeared in an episode of The Graham Norton Show on October 15th of that year where they released a second trailer.

What’s the expected plot of Doctor Who Season 13?

It is a rumor that this season may be the end of Jodie Whittaker’s time playing the Doctor. If it is, then this will not come as a surprise to many people. It has been 3 seasons since David Tennant left in 2010, and that would give her 3 seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is Whittaker’s first season as the Doctor. We don’t know if this is her last one yet. But it will be a good one. The 13th Doctor’s first season was not too complicated, but Season 12 had a lot of mystery.

The relationship between her and the Master is very complicated. Some leaked set photos also seem to confirm the return of the terrifying Weeping Angels. Now that we know a bit more about the Doctor’s origins, hopefully, we can get some answers as to who exactly the Doctor is, was, and will be.

What is the expected star cast?

Doctor Who Season 13 main cast:

Jodie Whittaker: The Doctor

Mandip Gill: Yasmin Khan

John Bishop: Dan Lewis

Jacob Anderson: Vinder

Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, Chris Chibnall, Ed Himes and Maxine Alderton are all returning to Doctor Who. Segun Akinola will be composing the music for the 13th series. Jamie Magnus Stone and Azhur Saleem are directing episodes in the 6-episode run.

Dan Lewis will be the new person in Doctor Who. He is a comedian and he has been in Skins, Fearless and other things before. On top of this, Jacob Anderson (best known as Grey Worm in Game of Thrones) will join the show.

Related post: Mission Impossible 7: All Information Related to it

Related Post: Chicago Fire Season 11: All you need to know

Related Post: The Flight Attendant Season 2: Release Date, Plot and Star Cast