Instagram is a famous social media platform where you can share photos and videos. You can also browse other users’ content. Now, you also have the option to send messages and make short videos. There is a total of 1 billion registered users on this platform. Now, many brands are also using Instagram for marketing purposes. Many companies are even getting customers from this social media app. This platform helps brands in spreading awareness and generating new leads. So, Instagram is also the best platform if you want to grow your brand.

With the help of Instagram, you can also earn a good amount of money. There are many ways in which you can generate money through this platform. In this article, we will guide you to sell Instagram shoutouts. You can also check the best platform to get buyers for your shoutouts, so keep reading:

What Is An Instagram Shoutout?

Now, Instagram is not just only for personal use. You can use this platform to earn real money. One of the ways to generate money is to sell Instagram shoutouts. A shoutout can be a photo or video that transports the public to another Instagram account. Many influencers with a dedicated social following give shoutouts on their profile. These shoutouts are like endorsements and product mentions. It is considered a fast and effective way to increase followers on Instagram. It is proven that many people have increased their followers by getting a shoutout from a top Instagram user who has a good following.

If you are an influencer with good traffic on your Instagram profile, you can also sell shoutouts. Many brands and individuals are using Instagram for marketing purposes, and they also buy shoutouts from influencers. Brands are ready to spend money to have their content displayed on influential feeds.

How Can You Sell Shoutouts On Instagram?

For selling shoutouts, you have to establish yourself as a creator. Many people spend time on Instagram rather than watching TV. So, brands are also teaming up with Instagram influencers. There is a lot of traffic on an influencer’s account. They spend many hours communicating with their followers. Brands take advantage and, they buy shoutouts from the influencers. A shoutout helped brands and individuals to reach out to more audiences. If you have enough traffic, then you can start selling shoutouts on your profile. You have to display your shoutout services on your profile by writing in your bio or creating an Instagram story highlight.

If you face difficulties in finding the brands for shoutouts, then you can take the help of an influencer marketing platform. These platforms help the top influencers in getting brands and individuals who can buy shoutouts from them. These platforms also pay the influencers to sell shoutouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Which Is The Best Influencer Marketing Platform To Sell Shoutouts?

There are plenty of influencer marketing platforms where you can sell shoutouts and earn money. But finding the best one is not an easy thing. So we want to tell you about the best influencer marketing platform named Accessily. It is a creator marketplace with the greatest rate of success. You can sell your Instagram space on this platform if you have a good amount of traffic on your Instagram profile. From this platform, you can sell shoutouts to various marketers who look for influencers. You have to first sign up at Accessily. You have to give some personal details.

You can list your Instagram profile on this platform. Then, they will evaluate your social media platform. After the approval, you can start selling Instagram shoutouts here. You can start earning money through your Instagram profile by using this influencer marketing platform.