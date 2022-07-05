Who is Eddie Cheung
If you watch Chinese movies, you will never see many characters who are played by Eddie Cheung. The Cheung Siu – Fai is his Chinese name and also he is doing many supporting roles and everyman roles that are very similar to the Liu Kai- Chi. Apart from movies, he also did many television dramas which are noted by the people who are watching them. He is so personal to keep his details in the media as he is very secure. So you can only gather the recent interview details which will help you to make use of hearing from him.
Personal Details
Alternate Names:
Siu-Fai Cheung | Cheung Siu Fai | Eddie Cheung Siu Fai | Eddie Cheung Siu-Fai | Zhang Zhaohui
Height:
5′ 10½” (1.79 m)
Star Sign:
You can check on the internet pages for gathering up information and other things through this website. His career started in the television drama Soldier of Fortune where he has done a student role. After that many roles were approached which were done by him. His last television drama was Flying Tiger 3 which stars Cheung Wai -Wah. The first movie was the Bare Footed Kid where he played the character of Magistrate Yuan Tien – Yu.
Eddie Cheung Wife
Eddie Cheung was married to Gigi Kwok in 1997. The couple has never-ending love and Gigi is not related to the cine field. Apart from this, they have cute children who are currently residing in the United Kingdom. In a recent interview, he and his wife admitted that they miss their children and want to visit them. Due to the pandemic, they were set up in the UK with a guardian because of the quarantine.
Now they are moving to the UK to visit the children and stay with them for a period of time without any problems. Also the couple doesn’t have any conflicts and even whenever there are disputes, they are ready to resolve without any conjoins. Many interviews were given by him; you can surf over the internet pages to find out the details.
Filmography:
|Year
|Title
|Role
|Notes
|1989
|Hearts No Flowers
|1990
|Fatal Passion
|1993
|Double or Nothing
|TV-movie
|The Bare-Footed Kid
|Magistrate Yuan Tien-Yu
|a.k.a. The Barefoot Kid
a.k.a. Young Hero
|1996
|Deadly Showdown
|Ju Tin-long
|TV-movie
|2000
|Spicy Aces
|2001
|The Bird of Prey
|Lee Gwok-gei
|TV-movie
|2003
|Running on Karma
|Captain Chung
|a.k.a. An Intelligent Muscle Man
|2004
|Breaking News
|Supt. Eric Yeung
|Throw Down
|Boss Savage
|2005
|The Unusual Youth
|Kwok Sir
|Election
|Mr. So
|The House
|Ray / Officer Wai
|2006
|McDull, the Alumni
|Financial controller
|2 Become 1
|Penny’s husband
|Election 2
|Mr. So
|a.k.a. Election 2: Harmony Is a Virtue
a.k.a. Triad Election
|Dog Bite Dog
|Chief Inspector Sum
|Fatal Contact
|Ma Ho-keung
|Exiled
|Jeff
|Wise Guys Never Die
|Dragon
|2007
|The Closet
|Ngok Fung (Frank)
|Kidnap
|Sgt. Ho Chi
|a.k.a. Chain Game
|Eye in the Sky
|Senior Insp. Chan
|Beauty and the 7 Beasts
|Tony
|Brothers
|Fruit stall keeper
|Mad Detective
|One of Chi-Wai’s personalities
|2008
|Fatal Move
|Law Ting-fat
|Connected
|Detective Cheung
|2009
|Gao Xing
|Wei Da
|A Very Short Life
|Dennis Law
|Coweb
|The First 7th Night
|Chan Keung
|a.k.a. Who is Him?
a.k.a. False Memory
a.k.a. 1st 7 Day
|Murderer
|Ghost
|Vengeance
|Wolf
|a.k.a. Revenge
|Poker King
|Fei
|2010
|Bad Blood
|Andy
|Illusion Apartment
|All About Love
|Robert
|Bruce Lee, My Brother
|Cho Tat-wah
|2011
|The Detective 2
|Leung Wai-yip
|The Loan Shark
|Life Without Principle
|2013
|Drug War
|Su
|Out of Inferno
|Shun
|The Constable
|Firestorm
|truck driver
|2014
|Golden Chicken 3
|Brother Siu Fai
|The Monkey King
|Li Jing
|Z Storm
|Yu Hung-sing
|Twilight Online
|Sir Gu
|2015
|Blackhat
|Chow
|The Strange House
|Office
|Suen Keung
|2016
|Three
|Dr. Fok
|Sky on Fire
|2017
|The Big Call
|Inspector Tan
|2019
|Theory of Ambitions
|2021
|Dynasty Warriors
|Chen Gong
|G Storm
Television series:
|Year
|Title
|Role
|Notes
|1982
|Hong Kong ’82
|Soldier of Fortune
|student
|Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils
|1983
|My Way
|The Bold Ones
|1985
|Hong Kong ’85
|Cheung Cheung
|1986
|Siblings of Vice and Virtue
|Lau Jing-fai
|The Upheaval
|The Turbulent Decade
|Tin Wing-tai
|1987
|The Seasons
|Ho Jan-kwok
|Love in a Decadent City
|Gung Kai-gwong
|The Making of a Gentleman
|1988
|Withered in the Wind
|Duen Yuk-yin
|Fate Cast of the Wind
|The Saga of the Lost Kingdom
|Yip Yun
|The Undercover Story
|Pun Gai-dang
|Battle in the Royale Court
|Chu Kei-yuk
|1989
|The Reincarnated of Wai
|Everybody Loves Somebody
|1990
|The Enforcer’s Experience
|Yu Hon-chun
|The Self Within
|Where I Belong
|Hau Sai-git
|The Hunter’s Prey
|Chu Gwan-yu
|An Elite’s Choice
|Dun Wong
|1991
|A Tale of One City
|Tut Sing-lung
|Be My Guest
|Tze Dik-man
|The Black Sabre
|Yip Hoi
|1992
|Beyond Love
|Lee Sou-dai
|1993
|Being Honest
|Ou Ping-tan
|The Heroes From Shaolin
|Hung Tai
|The Hero From Shanghai
|Ngok Jan
|All About Tin
|Kuk Yan
|1994
|The Emperor and I
|Kin Lung
|1995
|Plain Love
|Gwan Tin-yam
|Detective Investigation Files II
|Wong Tze-tou
|1996
|Dark Tales III
|Mou Sing-yau
|Cold Blood Warm Heart
|Chan Fei-hong
|Ancient Heroes
|Lee Sai-man
|Food of Love
|Ching Seung-lai
|1997
|The Hitman Chronicles
|Yung Jing
|Against the Blade of Honour
|Lau Yeuk-chung
|I Can’t Accept Corruption
|Lim Tze-gong
|1998
|ICAC Investigators 1998
|Ko Jin-fai
|1999
|The Flying Fox of Snowy Mountain
|Tin Kwai-nung
|Detective Investigation Files IV
|Lok Wai-gei
|Unnatural Born Killer
|Yeung Wan-ching
|Ultra Protection
|Fu Jing-git
|Road to Eternity
|Tong Tai-jung
|2000
|The Heaven Sword and Dragon Saber
|Yeung Siu
|Warehoused and later broadcast in 2001
|Armed Reaction II
|Yeung Gwong-jiu
|2001
|Seven Sisters
|Chou Jan-cheung
|2002
|Love is Beautiful
|emperor
|Police Station No. 7
|Yip Ka-sing
|Warehoused and later broadcast in 2004
|Lofty Waters Verdant Bow
|Lee Ying
|2011-2012
|Til Love Do Us Lie
|Suen Ga-on
|2013
|Sniper Standoff
|Ko Chun-kin
|2016
|Come With Me
|Mok Tai-hung
|2017
|The No No Girl
|Chong Fu-ho
|Fighter of the Destiny
|2018
|Flying Tiger
|Lei Zhuofeng
|2020
|Of Greed and Ants
|Gordon Wing Muk-tung / Ma Chi-lik
|The Song of Glory
|Shen Tingzhang
|Count Your Lucky Stars
|Lu Ren
|2021
|Flying Tiger 3
|Cheung Wai-wah
Eddie Cheung movies
Some of the famous movies done by him are Running on Karma, Color of the game, Twilight Online and more movies. Most of the movies received many awards at national and international levels. Even Netflix, Amazon prime and other OTT platforms are also available for the people to watch the shows whenever they are really in need. Apart from this, other information can be seen in the online sites for the people to make use of it.
