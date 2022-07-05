Who is Eddie Cheung

If you watch Chinese movies, you will never see many characters who are played by Eddie Cheung. The Cheung Siu – Fai is his Chinese name and also he is doing many supporting roles and everyman roles that are very similar to the Liu Kai- Chi. Apart from movies, he also did many television dramas which are noted by the people who are watching them. He is so personal to keep his details in the media as he is very secure. So you can only gather the recent interview details which will help you to make use of hearing from him.

Personal Details Alternate Names: Siu-Fai Cheung | Cheung Siu Fai | Eddie Cheung Siu Fai | Eddie Cheung Siu-Fai | Zhang Zhaohui Height: 5′ 10½” (1.79 m)

Star Sign: Aquarius

You can check on the internet pages for gathering up information and other things through this website. His career started in the television drama Soldier of Fortune where he has done a student role. After that many roles were approached which were done by him. His last television drama was Flying Tiger 3 which stars Cheung Wai -Wah. The first movie was the Bare Footed Kid where he played the character of Magistrate Yuan Tien – Yu.

Eddie Cheung Wife

Eddie Cheung was married to Gigi Kwok in 1997. The couple has never-ending love and Gigi is not related to the cine field. Apart from this, they have cute children who are currently residing in the United Kingdom. In a recent interview, he and his wife admitted that they miss their children and want to visit them. Due to the pandemic, they were set up in the UK with a guardian because of the quarantine.

Now they are moving to the UK to visit the children and stay with them for a period of time without any problems. Also the couple doesn’t have any conflicts and even whenever there are disputes, they are ready to resolve without any conjoins. Many interviews were given by him; you can surf over the internet pages to find out the details.

Filmography:

Year Title Role Notes 1989 Hearts No Flowers 1990 Fatal Passion 1993 Double or Nothing TV-movie The Bare-Footed Kid Magistrate Yuan Tien-Yu a.k.a. The Barefoot Kid

a.k.a. Young Hero 1996 Deadly Showdown Ju Tin-long TV-movie 2000 Spicy Aces 2001 The Bird of Prey Lee Gwok-gei TV-movie 2003 Running on Karma Captain Chung a.k.a. An Intelligent Muscle Man 2004 Breaking News Supt. Eric Yeung Throw Down Boss Savage 2005 The Unusual Youth Kwok Sir Election Mr. So The House Ray / Officer Wai 2006 McDull, the Alumni Financial controller 2 Become 1 Penny’s husband Election 2 Mr. So a.k.a. Election 2: Harmony Is a Virtue

a.k.a. Triad Election Dog Bite Dog Chief Inspector Sum Fatal Contact Ma Ho-keung Exiled Jeff Wise Guys Never Die Dragon 2007 The Closet Ngok Fung (Frank) Kidnap Sgt. Ho Chi a.k.a. Chain Game Eye in the Sky Senior Insp. Chan Beauty and the 7 Beasts Tony Brothers Fruit stall keeper Mad Detective One of Chi-Wai’s personalities 2008 Fatal Move Law Ting-fat Connected Detective Cheung 2009 Gao Xing Wei Da A Very Short Life Dennis Law Coweb The First 7th Night Chan Keung a.k.a. Who is Him?

a.k.a. False Memory

a.k.a. 1st 7 Day Murderer Ghost Vengeance Wolf a.k.a. Revenge Poker King Fei 2010 Bad Blood Andy Illusion Apartment All About Love Robert Bruce Lee, My Brother Cho Tat-wah 2011 The Detective 2 Leung Wai-yip The Loan Shark Life Without Principle 2013 Drug War Su Out of Inferno Shun The Constable Firestorm truck driver 2014 Golden Chicken 3 Brother Siu Fai The Monkey King Li Jing Z Storm Yu Hung-sing Twilight Online Sir Gu 2015 Blackhat Chow The Strange House Office Suen Keung 2016 Three Dr. Fok Sky on Fire 2017 The Big Call Inspector Tan 2019 Theory of Ambitions 2021 Dynasty Warriors Chen Gong G Storm

Television series:

Year Title Role Notes 1982 Hong Kong ’82 Soldier of Fortune student Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils 1983 My Way The Bold Ones 1985 Hong Kong ’85 Cheung Cheung 1986 Siblings of Vice and Virtue Lau Jing-fai The Upheaval The Turbulent Decade Tin Wing-tai 1987 The Seasons Ho Jan-kwok Love in a Decadent City Gung Kai-gwong The Making of a Gentleman 1988 Withered in the Wind Duen Yuk-yin Fate Cast of the Wind The Saga of the Lost Kingdom Yip Yun The Undercover Story Pun Gai-dang Battle in the Royale Court Chu Kei-yuk 1989 The Reincarnated of Wai Everybody Loves Somebody 1990 The Enforcer’s Experience Yu Hon-chun The Self Within Where I Belong Hau Sai-git The Hunter’s Prey Chu Gwan-yu An Elite’s Choice Dun Wong 1991 A Tale of One City Tut Sing-lung Be My Guest Tze Dik-man The Black Sabre Yip Hoi 1992 Beyond Love Lee Sou-dai 1993 Being Honest Ou Ping-tan The Heroes From Shaolin Hung Tai The Hero From Shanghai Ngok Jan All About Tin Kuk Yan 1994 The Emperor and I Kin Lung 1995 Plain Love Gwan Tin-yam Detective Investigation Files II Wong Tze-tou 1996 Dark Tales III Mou Sing-yau Cold Blood Warm Heart Chan Fei-hong Ancient Heroes Lee Sai-man Food of Love Ching Seung-lai 1997 The Hitman Chronicles Yung Jing Against the Blade of Honour Lau Yeuk-chung I Can’t Accept Corruption Lim Tze-gong 1998 ICAC Investigators 1998 Ko Jin-fai 1999 The Flying Fox of Snowy Mountain Tin Kwai-nung Detective Investigation Files IV Lok Wai-gei Unnatural Born Killer Yeung Wan-ching Ultra Protection Fu Jing-git Road to Eternity Tong Tai-jung 2000 The Heaven Sword and Dragon Saber Yeung Siu Warehoused and later broadcast in 2001 Armed Reaction II Yeung Gwong-jiu 2001 Seven Sisters Chou Jan-cheung 2002 Love is Beautiful emperor Police Station No. 7 Yip Ka-sing Warehoused and later broadcast in 2004 Lofty Waters Verdant Bow Lee Ying 2011-2012 Til Love Do Us Lie Suen Ga-on 2013 Sniper Standoff Ko Chun-kin 2016 Come With Me Mok Tai-hung 2017 The No No Girl Chong Fu-ho Fighter of the Destiny 2018 Flying Tiger Lei Zhuofeng 2020 Of Greed and Ants Gordon Wing Muk-tung / Ma Chi-lik The Song of Glory Shen Tingzhang Count Your Lucky Stars Lu Ren 2021 Flying Tiger 3 Cheung Wai-wah

Eddie Cheung movies

Some of the famous movies done by him are Running on Karma, Color of the game, Twilight Online and more movies. Most of the movies received many awards at national and international levels. Even Netflix, Amazon prime and other OTT platforms are also available for the people to watch the shows whenever they are really in need. Apart from this, other information can be seen in the online sites for the people to make use of it.

Read also : The Latest News on Dynasty Warriors 2 Release Date, Plot, Star Cast, and Reviews