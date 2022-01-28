If you’re looking for a dark and twisted thriller to keep you up at night, look no further than Emily the Criminal by Aubrey Plaza. This movie is sure to send chills down your spine, as it tells the story of Emily, a criminal mastermind who will stop at nothing to get what she wants. Emily is one of the most complex and fascinating characters that I have ever read about, and I could not put this book down! If you’re looking for a jaw-dropping movie that will leave you with plenty to think about, then be sure to check out Emily the Criminal.

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2022. The film is written and directed by first-time filmmaker John Patton Ford.

What’s the movie review?

Emily (Aubrey Plaza) is under $70,000 in college debt and half a degree from art school far little to make up a resumé. Just being a cater-waiter, will not pay off the interest on her student loans, let alone the principal.

So, one day her coworker offers her a phone number on a scrap of paper. This piece of paper later turns out to be a massive credit-card racket. Collider explains the plot as, “With the world-beating her down, Emily gets involved with a credit card scam, a quick way to make $200 in an hour, and the promise of more fast money appears to her. Emily rapidly goes down this rabbit hole of schemes and thefts, temporary situations that if she can escape on top can help her get out of her permanent problems.” Emily is helped by Youcef (Theo Rossi), who familiarises her with these schemes and helps her get on her feet with her own scams. Plaza and Rossi are excellent together.

What does the movie try to convey?

John Patton Ford through the movie Emily the Criminal tried to show just how hard it is to survive in the so-called “land of opportunity.” Emily has done a lot of mistakes in her life and whenever she thinks she might have a way forward, the world beats her down. While people focus on and judge her by her past mistakes and bad decisions, in her criminal world it’s her mistakes and her growth from those mistakes that makes her even more fierce. Finally, Emily puts control over her faults and only grows powerful from her mistakes.

Ford even through this movie shows how easily the world can suppress a person to believe to take such extreme actions and believe its necessity. Ford does an excellent job of showing how people’s helplessness makes people put both ends meet. So, the movie Emily the Criminal is an excellent example of how to make an effective thriller on a smaller scale.

Why you should watch Emily the Criminal?

Emily the Criminal is an excellent thriller because it focuses on the development of Emily as a character. While most thrillers are plot-driven, Emily the Criminal takes its time to explore Emily’s psyche and motivations. This makes for an interesting and complex film that is sure to keep you guessing until the very end.

Emily the Criminal is an excellent thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The acting by Aubrey Plaza is superb and really brings the character to life. The story is well written and provides a great backstory for Emily. If you are looking for a good thriller to watch, then I highly recommend Emily the Criminal.

Critic reviews

Rotten Tomatoes 90% of 21 reviews are positive, with an average rating of 7.5/10. Deadline Hollywood’s Damon White wrote, “Ford doesn’t insult us with clichés about kick-ass heroines, he does give us a deceptively rich script that explains where Emily has come to—and where she will go, ensuring a satisfying ending that, while dark, doesn’t feel too sugar-coated.”Plaza’s performance and Ford’s direction have received praise. So, don’t forget to watch Emily the Criminal.