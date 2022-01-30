If you’re looking for a new series to binge-watch, Euphoria is definitely worth checking out. This addictive show tells the story of a group of high school students as they navigate the ups and downs of adolescence. With its gripping plotlines and complex characters, Euphoria is sure to keep you entertained from start to finish. So far, Season 1 has received rave reviews from critics and fans alike, so be sure to add it to your watchlist today!

The cast of Euphoria

The cast of Euphoria is stellar. It includes Zendaya as Rue Bennett, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, and Angus Cloud as Fez. The series also has Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs, Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez, and Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs.

Sydney Sweeney opens up about shooting topless scenes

In a recent interview with The Independent, Sydney Sweeney opened up on doing nude scenes in Euphoria and expressed how creator Sam Levinson cut out a few of those scenes of ‘Cassie’ when she asked him to. Sydney Sweeney said, “There are moments where [my character] Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here.’” Also revealing Sam’s reaction, “He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it.’”

She even expressed how Sam made her feel comfortable on the sets. She said, “I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a n*de scene into an HBO show. When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me.”Concluding the conversation, Syndey said, “I’m very proud of my work in ‘Euphoria.’ I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got n*ked. I do ‘The White Lotus’ and all of a sudden critics are paying attention. People are loving me. They’re going, ‘Oh my God, what’s she doing next?’ I was like, ‘Did you not see that in “Euphoria”? Did you not see that in “The Handmaid’s Tale”?’”

Why you should Euphoria series?

Euphoria, a new series on Amazon Prime, is receiving high praise from critics for its gripping and addictive nature. The show follows the lives of a group of high school students as they navigate drugs, adolescence, and identity in modern-day America. The writing is sharp, nuanced, and authentic, capturing the voice of Generation Z perfectly.

Despite its graphic content—including drug use, nudity, and violence—the show has been praised for its unflinching portrayal of the truths of teenage life. It’s a must-watch for anyone who wants to understand what it’s like to be young and navigate the world today.

The show has been compared favourably to other great teen dramas, such as “13 Reasons Why”. If you’re looking for a thought-provoking, addictive new series to watch, Euphoria is definitely worth checking out. Season one is available now on Amazon Prime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Critic reviews on Euphoria

For season 1

For season one Rotten Tomatoes, gave a positive score of 80%, with an average rating of 7.3/10 based on 97 critical reviews, designating it “Certified Fresh”. The website’s critical consensus summary states, “Though, at times hard to watch, Euphoria balances its brutal honesty with an empathetic – and visually gorgeous – eye to create a uniquely challenging and illuminating series, held together by a powerfully understated performance from Zendaya.”

IndieWire praised the show’s authenticity, how HBO “grounds itself in stark reality”, and Zendaya’s performance and narration. The Hollywood Reporter praised Zendaya’s performance and the handling of the subject matter.

For season 2

Rotten Tomatoes, the second season has a score of 82%, with an average rating of 7.3/10 based on 33 reviews. IndieWire’s Ben Travers criticized the sexual content but praised Zendaya’s performance, writing, “After seven of the eight episodes, Season 2 is exactly what a drama seeking to spark conversation fears most: It’s skippable.”

The Guardian gave the second season two out of five stars, writing, “this long-awaited second season has decided to lean into its crueller instincts.” So, if you have not watched out the series watch it now. The cast is stunning and so is the storyline. You will get to know the turns and turmoils of an adolescent. The series is there on Amazon Prime. Do not forget to check now!!