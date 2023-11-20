The Evening Standard Theatre Awards celebrate excellence in London theatre. Here is a summary of the 2023 awards ceremony and winners.
Winners
The 2023 awards ceremony was held on November 13th at the Savoy Hotel in London. Some of the big winners included (The Standard):
- Best Actress: Patsy Ferran and Anjana Vasan for Summer and Smoke and Ghosts respectively
- Best Actor: Andrew Scott for Present Laughter
- Outstanding Achievement in Theatre: Nicole Scherzinger
- Best Play: The Overdue Library Book by Chris Bush
Shortlist
A shortlist of nominees was announced in October . Some of the productions and individuals nominated included:
- Best Play: Dancing at Lughnasa, The Overdue Library Book
- Best Musical: Guys and Dolls, Anything Goes
- Best Actor: Paul Mescal for After Life, Andrew Scott for Present Laughter
- Best Actress: Jenna Coleman for The Serpent, Patsy Ferran for Summer and Smoke
H2: Celebrating London Theatre
The Evening Standard Theatre Awards have been running since 1976. They aim to celebrate the best and most innovative work seen on London stages throughout the year . The glittering annual ceremony brings together stars of stage and screen to honor the talented individuals and productions that make London’s theater scene so acclaimed. Winning a prize is a huge boost for those recognized as it shines a spotlight on their work.