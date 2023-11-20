The Evening Standard Theatre Awards celebrate excellence in London theatre. Here is a summary of the 2023 awards ceremony and winners.

Winners

The 2023 awards ceremony was held on November 13th at the Savoy Hotel in London. Some of the big winners included (The Standard):

Best Actress: Patsy Ferran and Anjana Vasan for Summer and Smoke and Ghosts respectively

Andrew Scott for Present Laughter

Andrew Scott for Present Laughter Outstanding Achievement in Theatre: Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger Best Play: The Overdue Library Book by Chris Bush

Shortlist

A shortlist of nominees was announced in October . Some of the productions and individuals nominated included:

Best Play: Dancing at Lughnasa, The Overdue Library Book

Best Musical: Guys and Dolls, Anything Goes

Best Actor: Paul Mescal for After Life, Andrew Scott for Present Laughter

Best Actress: Jenna Coleman for The Serpent, Patsy Ferran for Summer and Smoke

The Evening Standard Theatre Awards have been running since 1976. They aim to celebrate the best and most innovative work seen on London stages throughout the year . The glittering annual ceremony brings together stars of stage and screen to honor the talented individuals and productions that make London’s theater scene so acclaimed. Winning a prize is a huge boost for those recognized as it shines a spotlight on their work.