What is the plot of the story ?

Geralt is hired by King Foltest to find the child of prophecy. A girl named Ciri. He eventually finds her being pursued by the Wild Hunt, spectral riders who seek to capture her for their own dark purposes. Geralt manages to save her and brings her back to the king’s court. But soon realizes that he must travel to a faraway land in order to learn how to defeat the Hunt. They set out on their journey, during which they meet new companions who join them in their fight against evil forces that threaten not just them but all of humanity.

Who is in the cast ?

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a magically enhanced monster-hunter known as a “witcher”. Cintran princess Ciri is his “destiny”, Freya Allan as Ciri, the crown princess of Cintra, granddaughter of Queen Calanthe and daughter of Pavetta, from whom she inherited the Elder Blood. She is linked to Geralt by destiny, Eamon Farren as Cahir Mawr Dyffryn aep Ceallach, nicknamed the “Black Knight”, a Nilfgaardian army commander who leads the invasion of Cintra and the hunt for Cirilla. Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, a quarter-elf sorceress with a former hunchbacked appearance, Joey Batey as Jaskier, a travelling bard who befriends Geralt and accompanies him on his path, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia de Vries, mentor to Yennefer and the Rectoress of Aretuza, a training academy for female mages.

What is new in this season ?

The second season of The Witcher will feature eight episodes and is set to premiere on Netflix in 2020. The series is based on the book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski. The new season will follow Geralt as he tries to find Ciri. Who has been missing since the end of the first season? Along the way, he will cross paths with some old friends and enemies, including Yennefer, Jaskier, and Vilgefortz.

Who is my favourite character ?

I’m a big fan of Geralt and Yennefer, but I love to hate Vilgefortz. He’s a great antagonist and I can’t wait to see what he’ll do in the next season.

Who is the Villian in the series ?

Villefort, a powerful sorcerer and politician, is the main villain of the second season. He is responsible for Ciri’s kidnapping, and he will stop at nothing to get his hands on her.

What awards did the drama get ?

The drama has received a few awards, including the Gold Nymph for Best Series and Best Director. The cast was also nominated for several awards, such as the Golden Boy award.

Which scene made an impact on everyone ?

The scene where Jaskier is singing “Almost a Waltz”, during the first episode of season two, made an impact on everyone.

What’s next for Geralt ?

After finding Ciri and spending some time with her in Kaer Morhen, he will set out again to find Yennefer. They are supposed to be together, and he will do anything to save her.

What challenges are there in season 2 ?

The biggest challenge will be to find Ciri, as the only clue they have is that she’s somewhere in Nilfgaard. They don’t know her exact location, and it would take forever to search for her there. Furthermore, Geralt has no idea how dangerous Vilgefortz really is. If he fails his task of saving Yennefer, the whole world as he knows it will become a nightmare.

What ratings did the drama receive ?

The first season of The Witcher has received impressive ratings, even in the United States. It’s no wonder that they’re planning to continue with a second instalment. it is worth the watch and you will get something new in each episode.