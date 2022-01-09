Sometimes the thought of going to the dentist can cause anxiousness and sweaty palms. Oral health care is important, not just for personal appearance, but for health. Finding the right dentist can be an overwhelming task. Here are a few suggestions to help.

1. Dental Insurance

Not every dentist accepts every dental plan. Make sure that the Family Dentist that is being considered is part of your plan. Start by using the dental plan’s search option for the area. It will show a list of all of the providers that accept the plan. Choosing a dentist on this list will ensure the greatest number of benefits, including preventative and restorative care.

2. ADA and Credentials

Check to make sure the dentist you choose is part of ADA (American Dental Association). Not every dentist is part of ADA, but rest assured that those who are, are among the top dentists in the country. It’s also important to make sure that the dentist that you are choosing has no history of malpractice claims or disciplinary action.

3. Dental Services Offered

Pay special attention to the specific dental services that are offered by the dentist. Cosmetic Dentistry, Periodontal Care, Tooth Whitening, Dental Implants, and Restorative Care are some of the services that the best clinics offer.

4. Get Referrals

Ask friends and family in the neighborhood for referrals. Also, ask which services have been given. For example, if a crown or root canal is needed, make sure to ask around for someone who has received this kind of service, not simply for regular teeth cleanings. Call and ask for an appointment for an interview. Some dentists are willing to sit down and talk about their professional approach and methods.

5. Consider the Dentist’s Experience

When facing any health issue, experience matters. The more experience a dentist has with a particular procedure or problem, the better the results are likely to be. Extra training is necessary for dental specialties, such as endodontics or orthodontics. Ask a dentist how many patients he has treated with similar problems to the one you’re facing. Also, if anxiety happens to be a concern, make sure to ask what procedures and approaches a specific dentist uses in these cases.

6. Telehealth Options

Some dentists are willing to meet with patients using telecommunications including, email and two-way video. This option can be extremely convenient if there is a small issue that you want to ask a dentist about, and you don’t want or are not able to leave your home. These telehealth appointments can often be used for follow-up appointments or questions you may have for your dentist.

7. Communication Style

Choose a dentist that is willing to listen. He should be able to listen to questions and answer them in ways that can be understood. A dentist shouldn’t make you feel rushed and uncomfortable. Make sure he is willing to support your decisions and offer suggestions as needed.

Don’t settle for the first dentist on your plan’s list. Ask around, get recommendations, and follow up with interviews. The perfect dentist is out there.