If you’re looking for a new show to watch on HBO, The Flight Attendant is definitely worth checking out. The series follows the life of Cassie Bowden, a flight attendant who wakes up in a hotel room in Bangkok with no memory of what happened the night before. She soon discovers that she was involved in a murder plot, and must now try to figure out what happened and who she can trust. The show is full of suspense and intrigue and will keep you hooked from beginning to end.

Season 2 of The Flight Attendant coming soon

The production of The Flight Attendant has wrapped up for season 2 confirms Kaley Cuoco. posting to her Instagram account over the weekend (February 20), Cuoco shared a black-and-white photo of her in the studio parking lot, as well as an emotional video of her finishing her closing scene of the season.

Her post read,

“That’s an official wrap on season 2 @flightattendantonmax 3 countries, 7 months, mega highs and lows, Covid, etc! What a cast, what a crew, what a team!! There are no words to describe my gratitude can’t wait for you to see what we did!”

What did Kaley Cuoco say in her recording?

In her video recording, she said, “This has been an incredible seven months. I thank you so much, this was huge, huge teamwork. I could not have done this without all of you, so thank you for your leadership. Thank you to these producers and these authors.

“This has been the fantastic life imitating art for me that I have ever had in my career, and I would noway have been capable to get through this without each of you,” she continued.”One of you saved me each day for the last seven months, and I owe you all the biggest thank you.

“I know that I end up being the face of this, and I am well conscious that that isn’t the true cause. Each of you made this a daydream, you worked so hard. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, this flight has been incredible.

“It came to me years ago, and the fact that this is where we’re and you’ve all backed me get to this point. This is a dream come true and I could not have done it without all of you. Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Who will be coming new in season 2?

Along with season one faces the upcoming season is going to add a few new faces. It includes the names of Sharon Stone, Alanna Ubach, Mae Martin, Cheryl Hines, Margaret Cho, Jessie Ennis, Santiago Cabrera, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Season one cast included Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, Michiel Huisman as Alex Sokolov, Zosia Mamet as Annie Mouradian, Rosie Perez as Megan Briscoe, T. R. Knight as Davey Bowden, Michelle Gomez as Miranda Croft, and Colin Woodell as Buckley Ware among numerous others.

Critic reviews The Flight Attendant

The review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes has 64 critics, and 98% of them gave a positive rating with an average score of 7.57/10.

